Greenbelt, MD

Hyattsville Adds Public Art to Driskell Park As Part of Official Renaming

The newest piece of public art on the Route 1 corridor celebrates the late artist David Driskell. In anticipation of an official renaming ceremony, in recent weeks volunteers have been painting the mural directly onto the asphalt road leading into Driskell Park, which was renamed for the late Hyattsville resident last year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

