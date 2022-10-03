ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Hawaii State
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Dallas#Aaa Travel
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island businessman speaks at national tech conference in Washington, D.C.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At DattoCon, thousands of the nation’s cybersecurity experts gather annually to gain technical insight from industry experts and learn about new and innovative computer data-saving products. For tech enthusiasts, it’s the Superbowl of the business. And at this year’s event, hosted in Washington, D.C., the crowd was gifted with advice from a Staten Island businessman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Target Deal Days start Thursday: These 10 discounted items are worth checking out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get a headstart on holiday shopping during Target’s Deal Days, which start Thursday and last for three days. Target announced its plans to deliver a joyful holiday season during Oct. 6-8 to offer thousands of deals on must-have items and everyday essentials. And the savings won’t stop there — there will be deals and low prices throughout the holiday season.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
iheart.com

Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup

Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy