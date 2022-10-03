Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
It’s pumpkin time on Staten Island | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s pumpkin time, and nothing is more enjoyable than watching children pumpkin picking, painting, carving and decorating. It’s fun for all, whether in your own backyard, at a Staten Island event or at a nearby New Jersey farm. People started to carve demonic...
Moulin Rogue! The Musical, Chicago, Kinky Boots: ‘Broadway in the Boros’ coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be... “Broadway in the Boros.” An initiative from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, this free, hour-long, family-friendly show is coming to Staten Island on Oct. 14, 2022. From 1 p.m. to 2...
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
‘The Wanderers’ check out trash-strewn road on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Despite our best efforts, some areas of Staten Island are magnets for illegal dumping. One seemingly chronic area is Goethals Road North, between Forest and South avenues, in Mariners Harbor.
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Who loves the fall? Share this time with a new pet! Oct 8-9
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Halloween isn’t only for humans. These pet costumes will make your dog or cat look adorable. But before you buy, make sure to do your research. Make sure to measure your dog. Here are a few options:. Whatever costume you choose, please make sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows touching moment comedian Tracy Morgan meets boy, 5, at Staten Island cancer center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Comedian Tracy Morgan paid a visit to the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), Ocean Breeze, on Wednesday to meet a very brave little boy. Five-year-old Carmelo Carrozza Jr. is being treated at the center for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thankfully, Carmelo is...
Staten Island businessman speaks at national tech conference in Washington, D.C.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- At DattoCon, thousands of the nation’s cybersecurity experts gather annually to gain technical insight from industry experts and learn about new and innovative computer data-saving products. For tech enthusiasts, it’s the Superbowl of the business. And at this year’s event, hosted in Washington, D.C., the crowd was gifted with advice from a Staten Island businessman.
Popular South Shore special occasion boutique specializing in communion, christening attire reopens under new name
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Joan “Joanie” Pimpinella Jacobs, 57, has fond memories from her childhood of shopping with her family in all the mom and pop shops in Great Kills town during the 1970s and 1980s. “We shopped in Harry’s Department store for gifts. We went to Trunz...
He had illegal gun in his car on Staten Island, so now, Connecticut man will do the prison time in N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A traffic stop in Stapleton last year took a handgun off the street and is depositing a Connecticut man in an upstate prison. Vincent Hallett, 44, was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars stemming from his arrest last Dec. 12. A criminal complaint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Target Deal Days start Thursday: These 10 discounted items are worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get a headstart on holiday shopping during Target’s Deal Days, which start Thursday and last for three days. Target announced its plans to deliver a joyful holiday season during Oct. 6-8 to offer thousands of deals on must-have items and everyday essentials. And the savings won’t stop there — there will be deals and low prices throughout the holiday season.
A tribute show to Mountain’s Leslie West set Sunday at Juicy Lucy BBQ
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peter Baron, longtime guitarist with Leslie West of Mountain (Mississippi Queen) and Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple/Rainbow) will perform a tribute show to West along with original Mountain drummer Corky Laing and former Mountain band members. The show is set for Sunday at 3 p.m....
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
iheart.com
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
How Princess Anne’s historic visit to NYC unfolded through these 43 photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If they only knew... Royalty was onboard the noon Staten Island Ferry Tuesday, unbeknownst to most of the riders making their typical daily commute. However, keen eyes might have been tipped off by the atypical police escort boat and a water display by an FDNY fireboat shortly before arriving in lower Manhattan.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 7, 2022: Michael Parenti, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Michael Parenti, 82, founder of Bozo’s Army and Navy Store, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. During his childhood, Michael was known as a prankster, often starting problems for fun with the neighborhood kids, then leaving his brother to deal with it. He would regularly be found playing baseball with his friends and played for the “WMCA Good Guys” baseball team. At the same time, he was also working for his father and grandfather’s army and navy stores. Establishing Bozo’s on Staten Island in 1973 after many years owning stores in Brooklyn, ‘Mikey’ as his customers knew him, was the man who not only provided their workwear, but also brightened their day with jokes, and his very frank opinions. As a fan of baseball, he followed the Dodgers until they abandoned Brooklyn, at which point he became a fan of the Mets. Mike was very proud of sponsoring a championship Bozo’s Softball team in the mid-seventies. He also took pleasure in owning several successful racehorses and was known as the family handyman. He was a man of the highest caliber, serving as a role model for many. Read the full obit on SILive.
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0