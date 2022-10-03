ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Frazier
4d ago

I think it is great that the Supreme Court will not hear the case. Too many times, employees and retirees are cheated out of benefits they were promised during their employment with no compensation. If this were Congress, they would have received a pay increase to cover the increase so there was no net increase.

Warren Gibbs Jr
4d ago

The retirement and health benefits is why we worked for the state if they take health insurance away from us that will kill the majority of our retirement

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
4d ago

I contacted Stein on a fraud matter without any interest from his office. Look at how his campaigns are funded to see his interests. We need not apply.

