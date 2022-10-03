Read full article on original website
Marvin Frazier
4d ago
I think it is great that the Supreme Court will not hear the case. Too many times, employees and retirees are cheated out of benefits they were promised during their employment with no compensation. If this were Congress, they would have received a pay increase to cover the increase so there was no net increase.
Reply
5
Warren Gibbs Jr
4d ago
The retirement and health benefits is why we worked for the state if they take health insurance away from us that will kill the majority of our retirement
Reply(5)
4
TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
4d ago
I contacted Stein on a fraud matter without any interest from his office. Look at how his campaigns are funded to see his interests. We need not apply.
Reply
4
Related
NBC News
Supreme Court decisions show ‘it matters who your governor is,’ Gov. Cooper says
Gov. Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) talks about the effects of the Dobbs’ decision on state politics during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Cooper says it’s “really important that we have democratic governors across this country.” Oct. 2, 2022.
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
WFAE.org
How a Supreme Court case from North Carolina could upend our democratic system
As a new U.S. Supreme Court term begins, one of the cases that are drawing national attention has roots in North Carolina and could impact the future of our democratic system. Moore v. Harper was brought by Republican legislators in the state who question whether a state Supreme Court has the right to throw out congressional redistricting maps, which happened this past year in North Carolina.
Supreme Court rejects gun rights challenge to bump stocks ban
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a new effort to expand gun rights by declining to hear a challenge to a Trump-era ban on so-called bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly. The decision not to hear the two related cases, a blow for gun rights activists,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says
New York's AG has reportedly rejected Trump's offer to settle as she mulls suing his company. Trump and at least one of his adult children may be named in the suit, which would allege fraud. Eric Trump signed many of the documents the AG is eyeing and has long been...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge blocks Mayor Kenney's executive order banning guns, deadly weapons from rec centers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia judge has blocked enforcement of Mayor Jim Kenney's executive order that bans guns and deadly weapons from recreation center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds and pools. The permanent injunction comes less than a week after the mayor signed the order after the shooting death of a rec center employee in West Philadelphia last month. Under the executive order, if a recreation center employee saw someone with a gun, the employee could ask that person to leave. If the person didn't leave, the employee could call the police to remove the person as a trespasser. Critics argued the gun ban is a violation of state law. The city says it's reviewing the judge's decision.
North Carolina Democrats call out Walmart over policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation want to know why Walmart has instructed its pharmacies not to distribute a drug that is commonly prescribed for a variety of medical issues. In a strongly worded letter to Walmart CEO C. Doug McMillon, all five Democrats representing the state want to know […]
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Dems agonize over N.C. spending debacle as Senate race tightens
North Carolina Democrats are projecting confidence about Cheri Beasley's chances against Ted Budd. But they think the party needs to cough up more money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
MSNBC
Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat
Cheri Beasley joins Chris Hayes to discuss her race for the open North Carolina Senate seat, why abortion rights are on the ballot, and why she is prepared to beat her Republican opponent Ted Budd. Oct. 7, 2022.
WRAL
NC principals should qualify for jobs with more than just a test, state board says
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina should allow principal candidates to use portfolios—instead of a test—to prove they’re ready to take on the job, the State Board of Education recommended Thursday. After hours of debate this week and following months of meetings, the board voted to...
Comments / 9