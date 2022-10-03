ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stock up, down after Giants' 20-12 victory over Bears

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OarF8_0iK2vcOh00

The New York Giants defeated the Chicago Bears, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium and are now 3-1 on the season.

It wasn’t exactly a pretty victory for Big Blue, but which of them have been? And more importantly, who cares? The team has been so bad for so long that winning ugly is a welcomed alternative.

Here’s a look at whose stock is up and whose is down after Week 4.

Stock up: Saquon Barkley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR7CV_0iK2vcOh00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

What more can even be said about Saquon Barkley at this point? He vowed to return strong in 2022 and light the NFL on fire and by golly, the league is burning.

Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing and yards from scrimmage, and is playing like a legitimate MVP contender. And just when you think he can’t do more, he steps in at quarterback and holds things down.

Stock down: Kenny Golladay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7HSr_0iK2vcOh00
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Another week, another essential no-show for Kenny Golladay.

The Giants pieced together a gameplan that largely avoided their receivers in Week 4, but that came out of necessity. None have played well and that includes Golladay, who was blanked yet again on Sunday. He was targeted once, didn’t make a play on the ball and then left the game injured.

Stock up: Daniel Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXvEx_0iK2vcOh00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming more and more difficult to criticize Daniel Jones every week. He’s obviously not lighting up any box scores or winning fantasy players games, but he and Saquon Barkley are essentially carry the offense right now.

Every game feels like 3 on 11 (including Andrew Thomas) and somehow they’re doing enough to win.

Jones did it again on Sunday, using a gameplan that was run-heavy due to the lack of production from the team’s wide receivers. This time he did it with his legs (two touchdowns) and by blocking down field. And he returned to the field injured because there was no one left on the depth chart.

Ironically, there were a few moments where Jones was arguably the best wide receiver on the field.

Stock down: Darius Slayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAj11_0iK2vcOh00
Al Bello/Getty Images

Darius Slayton drew a key defensive pass interference penalty and that’s worth crediting. Unfortunately, he also dropped a catchable (albeit underthrown) ball on the very same play that could have gone for a touchdown.

On Tyrod Taylor’s interception, he also failed to make a play on the ball. We’re not saying he could have caught it but perhaps he could have caused an incompletion.

Are we being too hard on Slayton? We’d understand if that argument were made but at some point, someone in that wide receiver room has to pick up the slack.

Stock up: Tae Crowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ly2bc_0iK2vcOh00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant, played the game of his life on Sunday. He had a team-leading 11 tackles, one sack and a few other noteworthy statistics. But it wasn’t just his box score dominance that showed through.

Crowder blitzed well, played sideline-to-sideline, made impact plays left and right and allowed the defense to play fast. He deserves a ton of credit.

Stock up: Dexter Lawrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2HVR_0iK2vcOh00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

That’s right, we’re going with an extra “stock up” today because Dexter Lawrence is playing like an All-Pro and deserves the additional recognition.

Big Dex is well on his way to making Big Bucks, and it’s clear why he’s a favorite of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Chicago Bears#Big Blue#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers rule out 7 players vs. Panthers

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) OL Colton McKivitz (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) LT Trent Williams (ankle) Armstead is dealing with injuries to both feet and is a candidate to go on IR according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kinlaw is in line to miss his second consecutive game with a knee issue. He was questionable in Week 4 and tested it pregame, but was unable to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia Bulldog is NFL's highest graded player after four weeks

Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is the NFL’s highest graded player, per Pro Football Focus, through the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The New York Giants selected Thomas with the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Thomas, like most rookies in the NFL, had some growing pains in his first year with the Giants. Thomas started 15 games as a rookie and improved significantly throughout his rookie campaign.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy