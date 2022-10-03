‘Pissed off’ over argument, he’s accused of setting fire outside apartment door on Staten Island

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Man, 41, charged with attempted murder after bullets fly on Staten Island street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite other people being nearby, a New Brighton resident fired a gun multiple times at another man on his street six weeks ago, prosecutors allege. Fortunately, no one was hit by the string of bullets Lateef King allegedly unloosed on Aug. 26, court papers indicate.
He’s accused of attacking victim, 19, then stealing his car and crashing it into pole on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man stole a car from a victim and then crashed the vehicle into a light pole in a dramatic hit-and-run on the North Shore, authorities allege. Fabian Canales, 20, of Degroot Place in West Brighton, was arrested on Sept. 1 for the alleged hit-and-run crash on the night of Aug. 22 on Brownell Street near Broad Street in Stapleton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
He had illegal gun in his car on Staten Island, so now, Connecticut man will do the prison time in N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A traffic stop in Stapleton last year took a handgun off the street and is depositing a Connecticut man in an upstate prison. Vincent Hallett, 44, was sentenced on Thursday to four years behind bars stemming from his arrest last Dec. 12. A criminal complaint...
'Unknown' assailant slashes man's face after following him into Brooklyn subway station
An “unknown” assailant followed a man into a Brooklyn subway station and slashed him across the face on Thursday evening, police said Friday.
NYPD: Man, 40, arrested in Rosebank after cops seize ‘ghost guns’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 40-year-old man from Rosebank in connection with “ghost guns” that police allege they recovered on Staten Island. The loaded guns were discovered by police in the 121st Precinct during the course of an investigation into an alleged domestic incident, according to a post on the precinct’s Twitter feed.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested
On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
Cops: Shots fired on Staten Island; search for suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police cars and personnel responded after shots were fired in Stapleton Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Warren Street, according to preliminary information provided to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times in unprovoked attack at subway station
Police are searching for a suspect connected to the unprovoked stabbing of a man at the 176th Street subway station.
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
‘Go fight some fires:’ COVID-related termination of Staten Island firefighter overturned in state Supreme Court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A Staten Island firefighter who lost his job for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine can now return to work, according to a ruling this week in state Supreme Court, St. George. Timothy Rivicci, 31, of Annadale, was fired from the FDNY in March. A lawsuit...
NYC sanitation worker arrested after woman, 81, critically injured by Brooklyn garbage truck
The victim was crossing 15th Avenue at 85th Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck making a left turn onto 15th Avenue from 85th Street.
Another defendant pleads guilty in nightmare New Dorp kidnapping and torture case
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Eleven months after police say a young man was kidnapped and tortured inside a New Dorp apartment building, a second defendant has admitted to his role in the attack. Elijah Reyes, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday in state Supreme Court, St. George, to a felony...
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC
A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
ShopRite supermarket in N.J. faces 2 lawsuits after women say they were injured by defective shopping carts
A ShopRite in Essex County, N.J., is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing...
NBC New York
Irate Man Attacks Woman, Superintendent After Being Told to Leave NYC Temple: Cops
Cops are looking for a man who got irate after being told to leave a Manhattan temple and attacked a superintendent and security guard in a confrontation caught on camera last week, authorities say. According to police, the man started arguing with a 57-year-old superintendent and a 27-year-old woman working...
Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared￼
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
Have you seen this man? NYPD reports man, 68, missing from New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been reported missing from New Brighton. Jeffrey Barstock was last seen on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. inside his residence in the vicinity of Henderson Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
