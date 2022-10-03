ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘Pissed off’ over argument, he’s accused of setting fire outside apartment door on Staten Island

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

He’s accused of attacking victim, 19, then stealing his car and crashing it into pole on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man stole a car from a victim and then crashed the vehicle into a light pole in a dramatic hit-and-run on the North Shore, authorities allege. Fabian Canales, 20, of Degroot Place in West Brighton, was arrested on Sept. 1 for the alleged hit-and-run crash on the night of Aug. 22 on Brownell Street near Broad Street in Stapleton, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested

On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Crime News#Violent Crime
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Brooklyn NYC

A reckless truck driver fatally struck a NYC pedestrian as he was in the crosswalk with the light in his favor. The truck accident occurred early morning around 6:30 am on October 4th. 63 year old Benjamin Berger was crossing the street at the intersection of Flushing Avenue and Bedford...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
PIX11

Suspect, 17, accused of fatally shooting teen in the Bronx, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of gunning down another teen in the Bronx last week, police said. The suspect, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordany Aracena, 17, on Sept. 25, police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared￼

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
TROY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy