‘Pissed off’ over argument, he’s accused of setting fire outside apartment door on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man stole a car from a victim and then crashed the vehicle into a light pole in a dramatic hit-and-run on the North Shore, authorities allege. Fabian Canales, 20, of Degroot Place in West Brighton, was arrested on Sept. 1 for the alleged hit-and-run crash on the night of Aug. 22 on Brownell Street near Broad Street in Stapleton, according to the criminal complaint and police.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO