Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15

Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin

Crafted from a variety of botanicals including honey, hibiscus, coriander and juniper, Chattanooga Whiskey's second Experimental gin explores the sweeter, fruitier style of gin known as “Old Tom." Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, the gin was then infused and distilled with a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeclarion.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
DALTON, GA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday

The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
ROME, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
