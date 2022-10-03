Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Boys Choir And The Pool Combine To Present Music Of The British Invasion
The Chattanooga Boys Choir and local British Invasion Rock & Roll Band The Pool will appear together to present an evening of fun, unforgettable music made famous by bands including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Mike & the Mechanics, and more. Come enjoy this unconventional pairing of musical influences that...
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15
Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Area 61 Celebrates First Friday With A Lori Barton Needle Felting Demo
In case you were unable to join them in September for First Friday, Joe Helseth has added new works to his Featured Artist Show – "OLD IMAGES / NEW FORMATS" – and will be talking with guests about the works in this show. They've added many new works...
chattanoogapulse.com
Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum
Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron. Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin
Crafted from a variety of botanicals including honey, hibiscus, coriander and juniper, Chattanooga Whiskey's second Experimental gin explores the sweeter, fruitier style of gin known as “Old Tom." Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, the gin was then infused and distilled with a...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
WDEF
The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
leeclarion.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday
The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival
The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
WTVC
Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
WDEF
Lower Grades at East Brainerd Elementary May Move to New Facility
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 19 acres of property formerly owned by the Cigna corporation are being sold to Hamilton County for eight million dollars. There is a facility on the the property that will be used as a new school, taking 750 students from East Brainerd Elementary, which is currently overcrowded.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
