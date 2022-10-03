ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

wbtw.com

Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
FLORIDA STATE
WYFF4.com

Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Henry Mcmaster
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
wbtw.com

Cold front moves through Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – High pressure will remain in control for today and temperatures will nearly be normal for the first week in October. The beaches will be in the mid-70s and Pee Dee will see upper-70s to near 80 degrees. Below-average temperatures will continue tonight. The mid-50s...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Daily South

Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
CHARLESTON, SC

