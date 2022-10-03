Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina residents now receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
wbtw.com
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said “it’s going to take years” for Florida to “recover and rebuild” after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state last week. Biden met with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his most prominent Republican critics, in the aftermath of the hurricane to coordinate recovery efforts. Biden said in his remarks Wednesday that he and DeSantis had “one job and one job only” which was to “make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover.”
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
If you are lucky to live in South Carolina then you know how beautiful this state is, and if you don't live here but you have visited it before, then you can absolutely confirm that South Carolina has a lot to offer. In fact, it is safe to say that it has something for everybody, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will absolutely find something for your liking in this fantastic state, especially when it comes to beaches. From places with amazing scenery to family-friendly beaches, and from super crowded ones to secure beaches, where you can even have the entire beach for yourself at time, you will find any kind of beach you dream of. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't visited yet. Here is what made it on the list:
AOL Corp
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
wbtw.com
Cold front moves through Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – High pressure will remain in control for today and temperatures will nearly be normal for the first week in October. The beaches will be in the mid-70s and Pee Dee will see upper-70s to near 80 degrees. Below-average temperatures will continue tonight. The mid-50s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
The Daily South
Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina
Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Comments / 0