ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Ex Dividend#Need To Know#What You Need#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ChampionX

ChampionX CHX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of ChampionX at $21.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated ChampionX...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Guidewire Software

Within the last quarter, Guidewire Software GWRE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $82.62 versus the current price of Guidewire Software at $62.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy