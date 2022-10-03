Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Farmageddon meeting No. 106 encapsulates new-era Big 12
The Iowa State – Kansas State rivalry is one of the most notable rivalries in the current Big 12, and in two years when a certain pair of schools depart, it will only be bigger. This weekend and this meeting between the programs – the 106th of its kind...
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Kansas State Wildcats
Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 21, Kansas State 20. One of the dumb things about trying to do this is when you consider this … how differently would Iowa State fans feel had two of those kicks gone in and the Cyclones were 4-1 heading into Farmageddon? I liked Kansas State all off-season. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has done with Adrian Martinez exactly what I thought he would – that’s utilize the playmaker’s strengths and not ask him to do things that he won’t be successful at. Having said that, the Wildcats are a bit one-dimensional offensively, which is something I love matchup-wise in regards to Iowa State’s defense. I like the Cyclones to bounce back in a low-scoring slobber knocker.
footballscoop.com
Despite dismal performance, Iowa AD gives offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz a vote of confidence
To examine Iowa football is to exercise a study in contrasts. Is this a national championship contender held back by a worst-in-class offense? Or is it a 2-10 team propped up by a nationally elite defense?. The biggest mystery of all is this: How can the football experts in the...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Iowa State picked first in Big 12 preseason poll
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been picked by the Big 12’s coaches to win the 2022-23 regular season title, the conference announced on Thursday. The Cyclones finished one point ahead of second-place Texas, amassing 75 points to the Longhorns’ 74, with each team receiving four first-place votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cyclonefanatic.com
Jeremiah Williams to miss 2022-23 season with Achilles injury
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State junior Jeremiah Williams suffered a left Achilles tendon injury and will miss the 2022-23 season. The injury happened in practice on Thursday. “Jeremiah is an outstanding young man,” Iowa State Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It’s an unfortunate injury to happen heading into the season. Our program will support Jeremiah through his healing process to help him come back better and stronger.”
cyclonefanatic.com
Scouting Kansas State
Last matchup: Iowa State, 33-20, W @ Kansas State (2021) When Iowa State and KSU take the field on Saturday night, the Cyclone defense will be tasked with stopping a similar attack to the Wildcats’ in-state rivals. With a quarterback in Adrian Martinez that is proficient in rushing and...
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
cbs2iowa.com
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Des Moines Business Record
Addition planned to Fieldhouse at Ankeny indoor athletic complex; construction of baseball/softball facility also will begin this fall
Construction is expected to begin this fall on the expansion of the Prairie Trail Sports Complex's Fieldhouse. The expansion, which will be called the West Gym, will include courts that can be used for volleyball or basketball. A 20-foot hallway will connect the Fieldhouse and the West Gym. Architectural rendering by Imprint Architects.
AdWeek
Nora Reichardt Re-Introduces Herself to Viewers of WOI in Des Moines
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WOI anchor Nora J.S. Reichardt has re-introduced herself to viewers of the Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate. Reichardt had been working as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Bullets fly into classroom during Southridge shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bullets flew through a high school classroom during a shooting outside the DMACC Southridge CenterMonday, though families and even the college itself were not immediately aware of where the bullets entered. An auto collision class with students from several area high schools had multiple bullets...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million
Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0