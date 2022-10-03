Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Shocking Photos Taken From International Space Station Show Florida ‘Shedding’ Post Ian
Shocking photos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) show Florida ‘shedding’ massive amounts of water it took on after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week. Astronaut Bob Hines snapped the images showing Florida ‘shedding’ the massive amounts of water it took on after
Florida Weekly
FEMA provides more resources, funding for Florida’s recovery
The federal government has granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA is helping...
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian River High School’s Marching Sharks Announces Walking Taco Fundraiser
The Sebastian River High School Band will be having a Walking Tacos fundraiser on Tuesday, October 25th, from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm. in the school’s courtyard during their parent/teachers conferences. A Walking Taco is an individual bag of Doritos topped with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese, and...
Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was slammed by Twitter users after he claimed that the "national regime media" wanted to see Florida destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
Florida mayor beats man with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup: report
A small town Florida mayor was arrested and accused of battering another person with a rake while participating in a park cleanup for Hurricane Ian, according to reports.
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
veronews.com
Humane Society takes in nearly 50 dogs from west coast following Ian aftermath
Nearly 50 dogs in Lee County – one of the many areas on Florida’s west coast pummeled by Hurricane Ian – were recently relocated to their new home at the local Vero Beach humane society. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County took in...
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian.
Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian
Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The incident
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Tipping Fees Waived, Waste Management Restrictions
Indian River County does not qualify for storm debris pick-up reimbursement from Hurricane Ian. It’s been the case for the past two years. However, the Indian River County Commission voted to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for the next two weeks. “Understanding the burden associated with cleaning...
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights
In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can receive some relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is providing assistance in the form of grants to pay for temporary housing, personal property loss and other disaster-related expenses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast
FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
