Fayette County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:20, Officer Michael Alston effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and West Tom Green Streets for Disregarding the Stop Sign. Upon approach of the vehicle Officer Alston could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Alston did locate marijuana during his search as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Jacques Dewberry, 34 of Huntsville, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
HUMBLE, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

Arrested: Man accused of kidnapping a Houston-area mother of 4 who was later found murdered captured in Mexico, police say

LAREDO, Texas – A man accused of kidnapping a woman whose body was found inside an SUV in Pasadena on Monday is in custody, authorities confirmed Thursday. At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Pasadena Police Department assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol said they collaborated to arrest Daniel Chacon, 30.
PASADENA, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH

A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY

The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
SPRING, TX

