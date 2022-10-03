Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:20, Officer Michael Alston effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and West Tom Green Streets for Disregarding the Stop Sign. Upon approach of the vehicle Officer Alston could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Alston did locate marijuana during his search as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Jacques Dewberry, 34 of Huntsville, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigates Hit-and-Run Accident with Injuries in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
Arrested: Man accused of kidnapping a Houston-area mother of 4 who was later found murdered captured in Mexico, police say
LAREDO, Texas – A man accused of kidnapping a woman whose body was found inside an SUV in Pasadena on Monday is in custody, authorities confirmed Thursday. At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Pasadena Police Department assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol said they collaborated to arrest Daniel Chacon, 30.
Man fatally shot by girlfriend’s co-worker at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s male co-worker at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 12401 Overbrook Ln. around 10:10 p.m.
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Gunman shoots 2 victims sitting in their car in east Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and man are recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after a gunman fired shots at their car. It happened shortly before midnight in east Houston. Police said the victims were in a parked car on Park Drive when shots were fired at them. The...
Man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 found dead in SUV is now in Pasadena police custody
HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m. "Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly...
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH
A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
