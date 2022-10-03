EarthX Media Names Dan Russell As CEO And Adds Former Sony Exec Rajan Singh, As Channel Goes On International Distribution Drive

EXCLUSIVE: Sustainability-focused network EarthxTV has new management.

EarthX Media, which operates the channel, has upped Executive Vice President of Content and Strategy Dan Russell to CEO, with former Digi Media Global CEO Rajan Singh joining as Head of Global Distribution.

EarthxTV has distribution in the U.S. and the UK, and Singh will focus on expanding its availability across linear and digital platforms worldwide.

Russell is known for working in management on several channel launches and reformats, including TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, Discovery Health Channel, Velocity, Discovery International, and Poker Central. Before EarthX, he was Vice President of Global Channel Management at CuriosityStream, and has also served as Senior Vice President of Content Development at New Dominion Pictures.

He had only joined EarthX Media in November last year as part of a suite of hires aimed at pushing Dallas-based environmental organization EarthX into TV and streaming. Ride TV co-Founder Michael Fletcher had been made co-CEO earlier in 2021 but he left the company earlier this year, a rep confirmed.

“Through compelling characters, storytelling, and series formats, EarthxTV will galvanize audiences to address serious issues facing our planet,” said Russell. “I’m proud to lead this organization and the talented people supporting EarthxTV.”

Based in Dallas and London, Singh will work to establish EarthX as a “globally recognised entertainment network catering to audiences increasingly attuned to issues affecting our planet,” according to EarthX.

At Digi Media Global, which he founded and ran as CEO, he worked with networks to expand distribution and increase revenue into new territories. “I’ve been opening markets and expanding the reach for networks and creatives to tell their stories with the world throughout my career. I know firsthand we have many shared stories of sustainability,” he said.

Before forming Digi Media Global, Singh was Executive Vice President of International Business at India channel Star Network (then owned by News Corp.) and EVP of International Business at Sony Entertainment Television, heading the company’s global business for India-based channels SET, MAX and SAB. He also served as CEO of ZEE TV in the UK and Africa.

“Dan’s experience building multi-platform audiences and his success identifying new hit formats and personalities is key to enabling EarthxTV to achieve its goals,” said Nathan Loftice, President, CEO and Executive Director of EarthX. “Dan’s leadership and Rajan’s understanding of global markets are crucial for achieving our vision to build EarthxTV into a global entertainment and informative network.”