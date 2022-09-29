Celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4 at these Tampa Bay restaurants

October 4 is National Taco Day. A number of Tampa Bay area businesses are offering deals and special menu items for the occasion. [ HELEN FREUND | Tampa Bay Times ]

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day in the United States. It’s a day to celebrate the savory soft or crunchy tortilla filled with meats and toppings. The following is a list of deals from Tampa Bay restaurants.

Capital Tacos: Capital Tacos will make two of its most famous taco creations available at all stores in the Southeast. On Oct. 4 only, grab the Lemon Pepper Wet and Wynwood Capital Cubano as long as supplies last. Additionally, those who register and order via Capital Rewards get a free order of queso bites. For a location near you, go to capitaltacos.com.

American Social: American Social is offering $18 all-you-can-eat tacos. In addition to “bottomless tacos,” AmSo is also offering tequila deals including $50 Clase Azul Anejo, $10 Calirosa Rosa Blanco, $10 Patron cocktails, $6 house margaritas and $7 Mamitas Seltzer. 601 S Harbour Island Blvd., Tampa. 813-605-3333.

Willa’s Provisions: Willa’s Provisions will be serving easy grab-and-go breakfast tacos including an Austin-style Breakfast Taco ($4) made with egg, pork belly bacon, cheddar and potato and Veggie Breakfast Taco ($4) made with roasted squash and black bean topped with tomatillo green sauce. 310 N Rome Ave., Tampa. 813-519-4552.

Rocco’s Tacos: Rocco’s Tacos bumps up their Taco Tuesday special with $16 margarita pitchers including Rocco Rita, Cadillac, Black Diamond, and Strawberry Basil; $4 Mexican draft beers, $6 margaritas and shots; and all the tacos you can eat for $24.99. 2223 N Westshore Blvd., Tampa. 813-800-8226.

Datz: Datz South Tampa offers up a cheddar-crusted breakfast taco made with bacon, scrambled eggs, house-made pico de gallo, smashed avocado, cilantro, Hatch chile salsa and cotija cheese, all served in cheddar-crusted corn tortillas. Margaritas also available. 2616 S MacDill Ave., Tampa. 813-831-7000.

Dr. BBQ: Find the Korean BBQ Pork Belly Tacos featuring smoked pork belly, cilantro, purple slaw, house-made Korean BBQ sauce and sesame seeds on flour tortillas. Or, Burnt Ends Tacos with beef burnt ends combined with pickled onions, pico de gallo and lime crema on flour tortillas. Also, Smoked Pulled Chicken Tacos loaded with pepperjack cheese, roasted poblanos and 24-hour brined and smoked chicken served with French fries and lime crema on flour tortillas. Or, Pulled Pork Tacos topped with grilled pineapple, purple slaw, guajillo red sauce, cotija cheese and cilantro on corn tortillas. For vegetarians, there’s the plant-based Beyond Meat Taco chock full of pickled onions, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado and a drizzle of lime crema on corn tortillas. Prices vary. 1101 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-443-7227.

Mattison’s: Mattison’s City Grille and Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille will serve a fish taco appetizer made with fresh haddock, cabbage slaw, corn salsa, lime crema and cilantro. $15. 1 N Lemon Ave., Sarasota. 941-330-0440 (City Grille) and 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. 941-896-9660 (Riverwalk Grille).

Tijuana Flats: Get any two tacos, chips and a drink for $7.99. For a location near you, go to tijuanaflats.com.

Kona Grill: Grab a $3 fish taco or a $6 margarita during happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. or late-night happy hour from 9 p.m. to close. 4134 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-5938.

Tropico Rooftop Cantina: The Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa’s restaurant is serving up a specialty Barbacoa Taco at its Tropico Rooftop Cantina. It features barbacoa, kale and citrus slaw, cotija cheese, poblano crema and pico. 301 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-373-1234.

Paul’s Landing: The Vinoy’s restaurant is mixing up cucumber jalapeno margaritas and mango margaritas ($12 each). They’ve also created Smoked Short Rib Tacos ($22) that include cotija cheese, citrus pickled onion, radishes, cabbage and sour cream on a corn tortilla. They are served with tomatillo salsa, guacamole and blue corn tortilla chips. 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-824-8007.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Fuzzy’s is offering $1.50 breakfast or Baha tacos all day. For a location near you, go to fuzzystacoshop.com.