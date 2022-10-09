The Blue Angels cancel Sunday air show due to weather conditions
The Blue Angels cancelled its air show on Sunday due to foggy weather conditions. "Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show," the Blue Angels said on Twitter. They added they want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality, and "we are looking forward to clearer skies next year." The Blue Angels did perform on Friday and Saturday, though it was foggy on the second day as well. You can watch the video media player above for a look back at the "best of" from this weekend's Blue Angels air show. VIDEO: Despite the Saturday fog, Blue Angels put on show of US military might, aerial acrobatics in SF
The Blue Angels take over the sky between the Golden Gate and Alcatraz for a show of U.S. military might and aerial acrobatics.
When is Fleet Week in San Francisco?Fleet Week 2022 will be held in San Francisco from Oct. 3-11, 2022.
When is Fleet Week in San Francisco?Fleet Week 2022 will be held in San Francisco from Oct. 3-11, 2022.

How can I stream the 2022 Air Show and Parade of Ships live?
Check out some of the best moment from this year's SF Fleet Week Blue Angels air show.
How can I watch the 2022 Air Show in person?In many parts of the city, all it takes to spot the Blue Angels is to look up. But if you want to watch the show at the Festival Center, general admission is free. Premium and VIP flight deck club tickets are available for purchase here .
ScheduleMonday, Oct. 3 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Ghirardelli Square 7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ The Crossing Tuesday, Oct. 4 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Yerba Buena Gardens 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ San Francisco Zoo 6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Noe Valley Town Square 7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ The Crossing Wednesday, Oct. 5 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours 12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest Destroyers - @ 555 California 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Sunset Branch Library on Irving Street 3 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco - Excelsior Clubhouse 6 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Japantown Peace Plaza VIDEO: Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022
It was a foggy day on the San Francisco Bay Friday as the Parade of Ships sailed through for Fleet Week 2022.Thursday, Oct. 6 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours 6 p.m. - Honor Our Fallen Concert - 1st Marine Division Band @ The Herbst Theatre - SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Ferry Building Marketplace 5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Destroyers @ Pier 39 5:30 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Castro 6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center Friday, Oct. 7 11 a.m. - Parade of Ships - Along the SF waterfront 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 10 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest & 1st Marine Division Band @ ASN Broadcast Site Aquatic Park 12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band @ Cable Car Turnaround to Union 12 p.m. Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Golden Gate Park Band Shell 1 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.) 1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Union Square Plaza 5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest @ Pier 39 6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Valencia Street (btw 16 St-17 St) Saturday, Oct. 8 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - K9 Heroes 10 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Duboce Park 12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza 12:30 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.) 1 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Chinatown 1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Polk Street and Jackson Street 4 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ West Portal Courtyard 7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Westwood 7:30 p.m. - Wings of Ukraine Gala Ballet @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre Sunday, Oct. 9 9 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band and - Navy Band Southwest @ Presidio Chapel 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service 11:30 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park 11:30 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park 12:30 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.) 12:30 p.m. - Italian Heritage Parade 5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Golden State Warriors game Monday, Oct. 10 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Ship Tours High School Band Challenge @ Golden Gate Park Bandshell 7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Bayview Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center
