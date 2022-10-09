ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blue Angels cancel Sunday air show due to weather conditions

 3 days ago

The Blue Angels cancelled its air show on Sunday due to foggy weather conditions.

"Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show," the Blue Angels said on Twitter.

They added they want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality, and "we are looking forward to clearer skies next year."

The Blue Angels did perform on Friday and Saturday, though it was foggy on the second day as well.

You can watch the video media player above for a look back at the "best of" from this weekend's Blue Angels air show.

VIDEO: Despite the Saturday fog, Blue Angels put on show of US military might, aerial acrobatics in SF

The Blue Angels take over the sky between the Golden Gate and Alcatraz for a show of U.S. military might and aerial acrobatics.

When is Fleet Week in San Francisco?

Fleet Week 2022 will be held in San Francisco from Oct. 3-11, 2022.

How can I stream the 2022 Air Show and Parade of Ships live?

Bookmark this page to watch the Blue Angels soar and the Parade of Ships float through San Francisco Bay when the events happen in the video player above or
download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV .

See the below schedule for start times.

VIDEO: Watch Blue Angels soar across SF skyline

Check out some of the best moment from this year's SF Fleet Week Blue Angels air show.

How can I watch the 2022 Air Show in person?

In many parts of the city, all it takes to spot the Blue Angels is to look up. But if you want to watch the show at the Festival Center, general admission is free.

Premium and VIP flight deck club tickets are available for purchase here .

Schedule

Monday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Ghirardelli Square

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ The Crossing

Tuesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Yerba Buena Gardens

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ San Francisco Zoo

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Noe Valley Town Square

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ The Crossing

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Hayes Valley - Patricia's Green

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest Destroyers - @ 555 California

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Sunset Branch Library on Irving Street

3 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco - Excelsior Clubhouse

6 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Japantown Peace Plaza

VIDEO: Watch Parade of Ships float through SF Bay for Fleet Week 2022

It was a foggy day on the San Francisco Bay Friday as the Parade of Ships sailed through for Fleet Week 2022.

Thursday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

6 p.m. - Honor Our Fallen Concert - 1st Marine Division Band @ The Herbst Theatre - SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Ferry Building Marketplace

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Destroyers @ Pier 39

5:30 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Castro

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Friday, Oct. 7

11 a.m. - Parade of Ships - Along the SF waterfront

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest & 1st Marine Division Band @ ASN Broadcast Site Aquatic Park

12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Brass Band @ Cable Car Turnaround to Union

12 p.m. Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Golden Gate Park Band Shell

1 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.)

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Union Square Plaza

5 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest @ Pier 39

6 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Valencia Street (btw 16 St-17 St)

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - K9 Heroes

10 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Duboce Park

12 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Brass Band @ Fisherman's Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza

12:30 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.)

1 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Woodwind Quintet @ Chinatown

1 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Polk Street and Jackson Street

4 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ West Portal Courtyard

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Old George Popular Music Group @ Westwood

7:30 p.m. - Wings of Ukraine Gala Ballet @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band and - Navy Band Southwest @ Presidio Chapel

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Veterans Photo Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - STEM Center @ Marina Green

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tours

Blessing of the Fleet Interfaith Service

11:30 a.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

11:30 a.m. - Navy Band Southwest - Ceremonial Band @ Jefferson & Powell to Washington Park

12:30 p.m. - 2022 Air Show (Blue Angels at 3 p.m.)

12:30 p.m. - Italian Heritage Parade

5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Ceremonial Band @ Golden State Warriors game

Monday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Ship Tours

High School Band Challenge @ Golden Gate Park Bandshell

7 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band - Brass Band @ Bayview Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center

Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2022 on their website.

Mark Goodall
4d ago

you know we used to be really proud of the week you can turn on any channel you can watch the entire parade of ships you can see the Blue Angels in their act on TV because not everybody can get into the city you know you could Tour all the ships you wanted to Something's gone wrong because now it seems like all the news coverages want to cover is 5 Second clips and then tell you to go to their streaming app that you don't have and then the amount of ships has been cut down you know we give Fleet rear Admirals basically a Fleet Week key to the city and then they're producing the less and less in Fleet Week for the activities to do now I'm glad to Sailors get to come and visit San Francisco and I enjoy turning the ships too when I can but we need to get back to the pride of free Fleet Week it seems they got more interested in gay pride parade than they do about Fleet week anymore and that's a real shame

Brenda Foster
4d ago

Growing up, we used to always attend Fleet Week...my dad was a career Navy man. He used to sometimes go with them on practice runs and said it used to scare the s... out of him...he was not a pilot, needless to say!

