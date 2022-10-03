Coquille adds to Hall of Fame

Track and field was a common thread for the four athletes inducted into the Coquille High School Hall of Fame in a banquet Saturday at the Coquille Community Building.

Wesa (Gardner) Liles (Class of 1969), Royce Nelson (Class of 1984), Mike Layton (Class of 1987) and Dana (Brice) Cox (Class of 1994) all starred in track and field for the Red Devils.

Also honored were Patsy Dieu, who received the George Johnson Booster of the Year Award; the late Bud Grant (Class of 1958), who received the outstanding achievement award; and the 1995 volleyball team that was the school’s first to place at the state tournament.

Liles, who was unable to attend the ceremony because of an illness, came through the school at a time when the only sanctioned sport was track and field, and when she was a senior placed sixth in the state meet in the 100-yard hurdles to become the first girl to score at state for the Red Devils. She also played every club sport available for girls and said she didn’t remember Coquille ever losing a basketball game during her high school career.

She also was a cheerleader for the boys football and basketball teams and followed her career as an athlete coaching Little League baseball and youth track, playing softball and assisting her son, Chance, with Coquille’s mat club, and continues to be a fan of all Coquille sports.

Nelson played football throughout his high school career, but the rest of his year was spent training for track and field, where he was a stellar 400-meter runner, setting the school record of 48.1 seconds which still stands. He placed third in that event at the state meet as a junior and also was part of 4x400-meter relay teams that placed third his junior and senior years and a 4x100-relay team that was fifth as a senior — both relay teams that year also included the freshman Layton. He also placed at state in the 200 meters.

Nelson also shined in the summer track circuit, and in 1982 he was the AAU national Junior Olympics champion in the 800 with a time of 1:55.3. He set the record at the indoor Meet of Champions in the 400 meters in 1983.

“I want to thank my parents for pushing me past what I thought were my limits were,” Nelson said, adding that he also was grateful for his coaches and, in a thought popular among the inductees, “I’m proud to be a Red Devil.”

Layton still holds two Coquille school records for events he won state titles in. He was state champion in the javelin as a sophomore with a throw of 200 feet, 11 inches and teamed with John Mai, Shaun Peerson and Matt Deen to win the 4x100 relay his senior year in 43.98 seconds, helping the Red Devils to second place as a team that year. He placed third in the javelin as a senior and as a junior, when he had his best state mark of 203-3.

One of Layton’s fondest memories was traveling to Hong Kong the summer before his senior year with fellow Coquille Hall of Fame inductees Rob Calley and Michelle (McKeown) Jones, where he placed second in the javelin in an international junior meet.

He also starred in football and basketball for the Red Devils.

“I’d like to thank my mom and dad, my coaches and teammates and everyone who came out and watched,” he said.

Cox competed in cross country and track throughout her high school career for the Red Devils, including placing third as a sophomore and seventh as a junior at the state meet in cross country. Her best finish at state in track was second in the 3,000 as a sophomore. She was third in the 3,000 as a freshmen, setting a then school record of 10:42, and was third in the 800 as a senior. She was fourth in the 1,500 as a sophomore (an injury kept her from competing as a junior).

After her freshman cross country season, she placed 10th in the national Junior Olympics in Nebraska as part of a South Coast team called the Zephyrs that finished third. Aside from running, she was part of the South Coast Honor Band.

She took time to thank the Booster Club which sponsored the banquet.

“Thanks for supporting the kids,” she said. “That’s what this is all about.”

She also expressed her happiness about coming up in the Coquille school system.

“I’m really glad to be a Red Devil,” she said. “I’m proud to from this town.”

The volleyball team was one of the best in school history and first to place at state. The group finished the season 35-3 overall, won the Far West League title with a record of 14-1 (starting a string of six straight league titles) and won three tournaments. At the state tournament, Coquille beat Estacada in the first round before losing to eventual runner-up Burns in the quarterfinals. It bounced back to beat Sweet Home and Henley to earn the fifth-place trophy and Joy Dixon was named to the all-tournament second team.

Other team members included Kea Arriola, Faith Dixon, Bev Pettengill, Stephanie Steel, Ryan Walker, Hidie King, Laura Gibson, Leah Mallon and Julia Means. The team was coached by Melanie Little, with assistant Marcy Little.

Dieu was recognized for her long history supporting Coquille athletics, starting with joining the Coquille Bleacher Club in 1985. She helped with various fundraisers to raise money that went toward uniforms, equipment and shoes for the district’s student-athletes.

Her children and grandchildren have been stellar athletes for the Red Devils and her great-grandchildren are trending in that direction when they reach the high school.

“I am a firm believer in kids sports and that everyone has an opportunity to be involved,” she said.

Grant, who died in 2020, played basketball for the Red Devils as a student and briefly attended Linfield College on a partial scholarship before returning to Coquille and a long career with Roseburg Forest Products.

Starting with coaching his sons Jeff and Jason, Grant was a part of coaching baseball in Coquille and on the South Coast for nearly 50 years, including Babe Ruth and American Legion, impacting many students along the way.

“He was very instrumental in creating opportunities for kids,” Coquille athletic director Dan Hampton said.