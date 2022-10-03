ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRzR9_0iK2tIrr00

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end.

The deputy spotted a man in a yellow vest lying under a piece of lumber. Under the lumber, the deputy found Christian Noel Argueta. Argueta was not injured, but seemed to trying to hide from the deputy under the wood.

North Carolina deputies shoot and kill suspect holding family member hostage: Sheriff

Upon investigation, the deputy found that the truck and trailer belonged to Argueta and was loaded with over 40 pieces of new lumber. Argueta was not affiliated with the construction company working on the homes and was no permitted to be on site.

He was charged with felony larceny from a construction site.

Comments / 12

j Williams
4d ago

we give them everything else, might as well give them free lumber

Reply(2)
16
Brian
3d ago

As a builder...IMO...the judge should sentence him to 90 days free labor to the builder #JUSTICE

Reply
6
Catherine White
4d ago

His mugshot shows he doesn't give 2 rats behind about him getting caught.

Reply
13
