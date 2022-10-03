ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

DONE WITH HEARTLESS POLICY
4d ago

Fayetteville Fayetteville what is going on? prayers go out to the people that lost their homes or home six people no injuries from a car that started on fire under the carport that spread into the house now there is cross hopefully is going to be helping them As the World Turns.. prayers to all the people that lost all their belongings but thank the good Lord that you still have your lives without injury that's a blessing probably doesn't feel like one right now but it is after you lose everything you own prayers

