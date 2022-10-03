Read full article on original website
Barbara Joan Wallace
Barbara Joan Wallace, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 30, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Barbara was born on December 13, 1942, in Franklin, PA to her parents, Paul and Nina (Synder) McWilliams. She graduated from Wattsburg High School. She started her career with the Erie Times News and GAF before accepting a position with the US Postal Service in 1973. She started as a City Letter Carrier, Secretary for the Postmaster of Erie, PA, and then served as the Postmaster of Fairview, PA for over 20 years. She eventually retired with 32 years of Postal Service.
Sandra Louise McKeon
Sandra Louise McKeon, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed peacefully on October 1, 2022 holding her husband’s hand at the WaterCrest Memory Care Unit. She was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Louis ‘Gino’ and Ida (Orcianelli) Ghetti. She grew up in nearby Natick, MA before moving to Berlin, MA and finally to Florida.
Daniel Lee Brennan Sr.
It’s with heavy heart that we share our beloved Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Daniel Lee Brennan Sr, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 1, 2022. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn. The two shared over 67 years of love and happiness together before his passing.
Jean Brossart
Jean Brossart, 92, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 28, 2022. Jean was born to Alice and Edward Evans on April 20, 1930 in Owensville, Ohio, the second of six children. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Brossart on May 2, 1953. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
John Ragan
John (Jack) Ragan, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on September 27, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice with his family by his side. John was born September 25, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frank and Ann Ragan (nee Cosgrove). John graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in Manayunk. Shortly thereafter John became a Sales Manager at Sears & Roebuck where he worked for 35 years retiring at the age of 60. John met the love of his life, Geraldine, while working at Sears.
Robert Thomas Bryan
Robert Thomas Bryan, 91, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 18, 2022 at Trinity Springs in Oxford, Florida. Bob was born in Seneca, South Carolina to John William and Clara Sue (Wilbanks) Bryan on June 14, 1931. Bob graduated from Seneca High School where he was selected to play in the first North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine bowl football game. He attended Clemson University and was also a member of the football team.
Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig
Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed in glory on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Pete was born on June 28, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Thurman and Hazel Bender Ludwig. Having spent his formative years around the Newville and Butler, Indiana areas, as an...
Barbara Ann Chaitin
Barbara Ann Chaitin, M.D., 70, The Villages, Florida passed away on September 30, 2022. Barbara was born on April 17, 1952 in Queens, New York to her parents Horace Chaitin, M.D, and June (Opolinsky) Chaitin. Barbara was an expert pathologist and was board certified and specialized in Anatomic Pathology and...
John F. Collins Jr.
John (Jack) F. Collins Jr. died in The Villages, Florida, on September 27, 2022, at age 85, after a brief illness. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 11, 1937, and attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School. He graduated from Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York. Jack served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Boston and Navy Reserves. He was a Regional Claims Manager for Avis in Garden City, New York. He raised his family in Merrick, New York, and after retirement, moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003 with his wife of 46 years, Michelle Collins.
Villagers can talk to firefighters to learn about upcoming referendum
Residents will have a chance to meet The Villages Public Safety Department front-line personnel after hours this month when they attend The Villages Market Nights. This is an opportunity to meet the first responders serving The Villages, learn more about the new fire apparatus and ambulance services and ask questions about the 191 Independent Fire Control and Rescue District that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Heritage Parade celebrates the many cultures that make up The Villages
The Heritage Parade celebrated the many cultures that make up The Villages. The parade stepped off Friday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square and featured a number of favorite performers in The Villages, from The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps to Clown Alley 179. While the festival celebrated the many...
Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County
A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages
An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Villages Early Childhood Center teacher honored with Red Apple Award
A teacher at The Villages Early Childhood Center has been honored with a Red Apple Award by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. Brandy Locklin was presented with the award on Wednesday in honor of World Teacher Day. She was selected for the award in Sumter County. Her...
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Heritage parade will take place at Spanish Springs Town Square
A parade celebrating the diversity of heritage in The Villages will take place at Spanish Springs Town Square. The parade will step off at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and will feature numerous groups from The Villages. The parade will be followed by the the Heritage Festival which will feature...
Another Beautiful Sunrise In The Villages
The orange sky faded into blue, creating another beautiful sunrise in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Gasoline spills during truck rollover on Rolling Acres Road
A driver escaped serious injury when he rolled his truck Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road near Lady Lake. The 2023 Ford F-Super Duty was traveling at 10:21 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when the truck jackknifed. The driver was a 22-year-old Leesburg man who remained at the scene after the crash.
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
