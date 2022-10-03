The Supreme Court is back in session, with new controversial cases that could change many Americans’ lives – here’s what to expect | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Biden says the U.S. doesn’t want a new Cold War – but there are some reasons it might | Opinion
“We do not seek a Cold War,” declared President Joe Biden in front of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2022. He continued that America was not asking “any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner.”. But that’s likely not...
After Biden’s move on marijuana pardons, Fetterman celebrates and Oz dodges
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in federal court elicited celebration from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has long advocated for legalizing the drug, and silence from his Republican challenger, Mehmet Oz. Fetterman called...
