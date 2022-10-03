ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton Commission discusses improvements coming to GB Alive area

Great Bend's downtown continues to benefit from various programs aimed at renovating old buildings. In August, it was announced that the Landing Restaurant and Outdoor Gathering Place had received nearly $44,000 from the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), a program from the Kansas Department of Commerce. Mark and Andy Mingenback attended Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to discuss delays with facade improvements as part of the county's renovation program.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees

At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Barton County, KS
Government
Barton County, KS
Business
Great Bend, KS
Business
Great Bend, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Commission passes resolution on involvement with area boards

With three of the five Barton County Commissioners headed out the door after the upcoming general election in November, it could be considered a "lame duck" body. But Commissioner Kirby Krier has been working on a resolution regarding the involvement of sitting commissioners on area boards and committees. Wednesday morning, the commission was finally able to pass the resolution 5-0.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Fall programming in full swing

Happy Fall! The past few mornings my bike commute has been so enjoyable. The cool crisp air reminds us that fall is here. In our world of Extension, October signals the beginning of a new program year. It is the perfect time to enroll kids in 4-H for the first time or re-enroll members through the online process.
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Sale#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Linus Realestate
Great Bend Post

Ellinwood Chamber Of Commerce seeking new director

Chamber of commerce directors serve an essential role in the sustainability of small towns throughout Central Kansas. And now Ellinwood is looking for that person. With the departure of former director Jordan Waite at the end of August, the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce is looking for an energetic someone to fill her shoes.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Great Bend Post

Plans for unique charging station on FHSU campus

When Eric Deneault, associate professor of applied technology, and former informatics assistant professor Dmitry Gimon began brainstorming five years ago about a collaborative project for FHSU, they were looking for a way to create cross-discipline synergies as well as a fun gathering place on campus. “We wanted the project to...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend

Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 foundation dinner & auction returns in 2022

After taking some time off from the COVID-19 pandemic, the USD 428 Education Foundation Dinner & Auction returns this year and is scheduled for Nov. 10. This is the foundation’s only fundraiser each year, and all the money raised goes to mini-grants for Great Bend teachers and school buildings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy