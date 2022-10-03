Read full article on original website
Barton Commission discusses improvements coming to GB Alive area
Great Bend's downtown continues to benefit from various programs aimed at renovating old buildings. In August, it was announced that the Landing Restaurant and Outdoor Gathering Place had received nearly $44,000 from the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), a program from the Kansas Department of Commerce. Mark and Andy Mingenback attended Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to discuss delays with facade improvements as part of the county's renovation program.
Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees
At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
Reno Co. courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
Let the projects begin; Great Bend’s ‘quality of life’ plan approved
The Great Bend City Council officially approved the Quality of Life Capital Improvement Plan this week, and now the city can get started on projects, some as early as this year. The .15% sales tax increase approved last November began receiving collections this past summer. Great Bend projected to receive...
Barton Co. Commission passes resolution on involvement with area boards
With three of the five Barton County Commissioners headed out the door after the upcoming general election in November, it could be considered a "lame duck" body. But Commissioner Kirby Krier has been working on a resolution regarding the involvement of sitting commissioners on area boards and committees. Wednesday morning, the commission was finally able to pass the resolution 5-0.
Cleaner streets: Great Bend to purchase new street sweeper
The City of Great Bend is anticipating cleaner streets next year when a new street sweeper will arrive for the Public Works department. The Great Bend City Council approved a 48-month, 3%-interest lease purchase agreement with First Kansas Bank for the purchase of a street sweeper for $281,105.49. Public Works...
🎤City Edition: Great Bend Fire Dept. staff
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and members from the Great Bend Fire Department that aired Oct. 5, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KRUG: Fall programming in full swing
Happy Fall! The past few mornings my bike commute has been so enjoyable. The cool crisp air reminds us that fall is here. In our world of Extension, October signals the beginning of a new program year. It is the perfect time to enroll kids in 4-H for the first time or re-enroll members through the online process.
Ellinwood Chamber Of Commerce seeking new director
Chamber of commerce directors serve an essential role in the sustainability of small towns throughout Central Kansas. And now Ellinwood is looking for that person. With the departure of former director Jordan Waite at the end of August, the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce is looking for an energetic someone to fill her shoes.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Overgrown vegetation questioned at demolished Wendy’s in Great Bend
During Monday’s meeting, Great Bend City Council member Kevyn Soupiset asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer if city crews could take a look at the property at 3519 10th Street. Soupiset said weeds were getting tall and trash was starting to collect on the property. The land in question...
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
adastraradio.com
Sonic Locations in Hutchinson, McPherson and Newton Fined for Child Labor Law Violations
NEWTON, Kan. – The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined the Newton-based operator of 17 Kansas Sonic locations nearly $42,000 for violations of child labor laws. BBR Investments LLC was cited for permitting 14 and 15 year old’s at their locations on East 4th...
Plans for unique charging station on FHSU campus
When Eric Deneault, associate professor of applied technology, and former informatics assistant professor Dmitry Gimon began brainstorming five years ago about a collaborative project for FHSU, they were looking for a way to create cross-discipline synergies as well as a fun gathering place on campus. “We wanted the project to...
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson temporarily closed
MCPHERSON COUNTY — U.S. 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson was closed until just before noon Wednesday, as a semi was in the ditch and the safest way to remove it was to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from...
Tellers 1872 inching closer to opening in downtown Great Bend
Anticipation for a new steakhouse in downtown Great Bend continues to grow. Pictures posted on the RePerks Facebook page earlier this week are a hint of things to come. Tellers 1872 Manager Rick Riggs is still uncertain about an opening date, though the Facebook post did say "a few more weeks." Riggs is certain he's pleased with the work of Mark Bitter at Custom Floor Designs as the dining room nears completion.
Beer & BBQ Sunday in Great Bend with United Way
Tickets are on sale now to join United Way of Central Kansas for Beer & BBQ on Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Dry Lake Brewing. This will be a casual, catered event with samples of locally brewed beer and a sample serving of four different takes on BBQ. Each...
USD 428 foundation dinner & auction returns in 2022
After taking some time off from the COVID-19 pandemic, the USD 428 Education Foundation Dinner & Auction returns this year and is scheduled for Nov. 10. This is the foundation’s only fundraiser each year, and all the money raised goes to mini-grants for Great Bend teachers and school buildings.
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
