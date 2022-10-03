ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive

Crews start emergency repairs on broken 30-inch water main in Flint Township

FLINT TWP., MI -- Crews are working to make emergency repairs on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 7, that the repair work is expected to continue through Friday evening and into this weekend and could cause water discoloration and lower-than-normal pressure in the area.
FLINT, MI
MLive

One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street

FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
FLINT, MI
Saginaw County, MI
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases

Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified

A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

