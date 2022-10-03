Read full article on original website
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
Crews start emergency repairs on broken 30-inch water main in Flint Township
FLINT TWP., MI -- Crews are working to make emergency repairs on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 7, that the repair work is expected to continue through Friday evening and into this weekend and could cause water discoloration and lower-than-normal pressure in the area.
One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street
FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
All lanes of I-69 in Flint open from Fenton Road to Dort Highway, Whitmer announces
FLINT, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Flint this afternoon to announce the official reopening of I-69 through the heart of the city after a two-year, $100 million construction project. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 (Dort Highway) officially reopened today, with local...
abc12.com
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
abc12.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
kisswtlz.com
Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Suspects In Breaking and Entering Cases
Law Enforcement is searching for a suspect in a string of daytime breaking and entering attempts in Tuscola County. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, from September 19th to October 5th, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar Townships. In two of the incidents, the suspect or suspects entered through a basement window. In another, the latch on a garage door was pried open. Two other incidents did not result in entry, one of them because the homeowner was inside the residence. While the homeowner couldn’t ascertain race or sex, they describe the suspect as around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
abc12.com
New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
recordpatriot.com
Woman detained following the fatal shooting of man near Birch Run
A woman has been detained in Saginaw County after a man was fatally shot at a residence near Birch Run on Wednesday. Michigan State Police responded to a report of the shooting just after 10 a.m. at a residence on Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township. Troopers for the Tri-City Post...
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
abc12.com
Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road
Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
wsgw.com
Taymouth Township Shooting Victim Identified
A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Saginaw County Wednesday. Police investigating the incident say Nolan Haymon was killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Rathburn Rd. in Taymouth Township. Police responded around 10:00 A.M. and found a 30-year-old woman at the scene. She was initially detained for questioning, but was later released by police.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
