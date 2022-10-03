Read full article on original website
Christopher Hill
4d ago
yeah, what about the rest in America, what about all the unpaid bonuses not paid, what about those who had ENOUGH and left the field with PTSD ISSUES. YEAH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WHAT ABOUT US
Reply(1)
50
William Donahue
4d ago
I agree I'm a hero too I'm a tax paying American and work through the pandemic since pandemic started haven't missed a day I'm an essential worker how about a bonus for us who work full time and worked overtime during the pandemic and didn't get a thank you or nothing
Reply(10)
40
Mz Lovely
3d ago
A huge thank you to all the Frontline workers who sacrificed everything to help others...teachers, firefighters, nurses, caregivers, doctors just a few to name but others as well.
Reply(1)
18
