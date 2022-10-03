ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert’s Belly Button Piercing

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

City Girl rapper JT has stepped up to defend her romantic partner, Lil Uzi Vert , after the “Money Long” spitter debuted a new navel piercing.

Images of a grinning and shirtless Lil Uzi Vert, 27, were shared across social media this weekend, including on Twitter by the No Jumper podcast account, where users added quote tweets critiquing the new bling.

On her own handle, the 29-year-old Miami musician shared a handful of Tweets, declaring her romantic partner a Black rockstar and defending their sexuality.

“Everytime MY ni**a do something he want to do y’all act amazed, that’s BEEN his aesthetic before me I guess this side more tuned in but let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!” she explained in one tweet.

She added in a follow-up post, “Y’all think the way ppl dress & how they express themselves is what defines them sexually and that’s y’all problem now because it’s men who out here masculine as hell dress apart & can’t wait to get from round y’all to suck d*ck for amiris & I mean NO disrespect!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3aRH_0iK2pCQf00
JT of City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“Uzi date me & we honestly have two different audiences so nothing bother me more then when he doing what he want y’all Tag me & say ‘THIS YOUR MAN’ …yes hoe that’s MY man. MY good man, MY rich man, MY respectful man, MY lit man, MY successful black rockstar,” JT added.

Recently, the couple made waves when Lil Uzi named JT their “future baby mama,” flexing jewelry she brought for them. JT has referred to Uzi as her “safe space” and shares gifts and moments between the pair across social media.

View JT’s tweets below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYsxi_0iK2pCQf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHlCP_0iK2pCQf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5FXn_0iK2pCQf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flzYr_0iK2pCQf00

