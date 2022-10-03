ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TLpC_0iK2pAfD00

Marco Andretti will drive the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Charlotte ROVAL , as announced a few months ago in early August.

Andretti, 35, is a part of the famous racing family with Michael Andretti as his father while Mario Andretti is his grandfather. The 35-year-old has been racing professionally since he joined the NTT IndyCar Series in 2006.

Now, Andretti will make his NASCAR debut in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race in equipment that has won an event this season with Tyler Reddick at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti’s past as he enters NASCAR at the Charlotte ROVAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMQvg_0iK2pAfD00
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Andretti joined the NTT IndyCar Series for his first full-time season in 2006 after winning three of his six Indy Light Series events during the 2005 season. The rookie season ended up being one of his most notable.

Almost half of his finishes outside of the top-10 spots were due to issues with the car or accidents. Andretti ran well and earned his first career victory in the series at Sonoma Raceway in the second-to-last race of the season.

It would be one of two IndyCar victories that Andretti would earn over his 15 full-time seasons. The other victory came at Iowa Speedway in 2011 at the age of 24 years old. The next nine seasons would be winless for him.

The 35-year-old’s best season overall came in 2013 when he finished a career-high of fifth in the point standings with a career-best average finish. He also led the second-most laps of his career that season.

Andretti has only finished on the podium 20 times in his 250 starts. However, he did have other success outside of IndyCar with Tony Stewart’s Camping World SRX Series in 2021 and 2022.

Also Read:
NASCAR: 23XI Racing discusses failed pursuit of Kyle Busch

Andretti won for the first time in the series at Slinger Speedway and finished fourth in the point standings in 2021. The more notable season concluded on July 23 of this year.

The former full-time IndyCar driver did not win a single heat or feature race; however, he barely won the 2022 SRX Series championship over former NASCAR driver Ryan Newman by two points.

It was an incredible final race of the season that unfortunately saw Andretti break his wrist near the end. The 35-year-old kept pushing forward and beat out many former NASCAR and IndyCar drivers.

Now, speaking of NASCAR drivers, driving against an Andretti is notable in itself. It does not matter who it is because the name is one of the biggest in the world of motorsports.

However, reasonable expectations should be set for Andretti this weekend as he makes his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. A top-15 or top-20 finish would be a great start as he becomes the fifth member of his family to compete in NASCAR.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News

On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Toyota loses another driver for 2023

Chandler Smith is set to leave Toyota and move to Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet, replacing A.J. Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. When Kaulig Racing announced “Kaulig Racing Fan Day” last month, they confirmed that they would be making a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement for the 2023 season on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Brutally Honest Admission On Penalty News

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR handed out a massive punishment to the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team for what happened over the weekend. Kevin Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series events and was also fined $100,000. According to a statement from...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Sportscasting

Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating

Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Marco Andretti
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Tyler Reddick
WNCT

Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
CONCORD, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Hailie Deegan News

Earlier this week, Hailie Deegan teased exciting news regarding her career. With that said, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that she's going to make her Xfinity Series debut later this month. Deegan, 21, will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. That raise will be televised on...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Charlotte Roval#Texas Motor Speedway#Indycar
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Hid His 20+ Concussions From NASCAR, But He's Now a Leading Proponent of Driver Safety

The conversation surrounding concussions in sports tends to primarily revolve around the NFL, but traumatic brain injuries are also an unfortunate consequence of NASCAR. Just this year, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman were forced to bow out of the Cup Series playoffs due to serious head injuries sustained during a race. While every NASCAR driver knows the risks associated with competing in the sport's highest level, perhaps no driver, past or present, understands them quite like Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NFL
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR teams say ‘broken’ economic model needs to be fixed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cup team executives say they need additional revenue streams to fix a “broken” business model and said NASCAR recently rejected their seven-point proposal that would have addressed those concerns. “We’re very far apart,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said of the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FanSided

NASCAR: Could 2022 see the first winless Cup champion?

Since the NASCAR playoff format was introduced, there has been one winless champion, but it hasn’t happened in the Cup Series. Is this the year that changes?. Matt Crafton poked holes in the NASCAR playoff format when he became the first winless champion under it in 2019. The format is designed for winners, with the “win and you’re in” concept designed to intensify the action throughout the season and expand the sport’s fanbase.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Nascar Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Makes Xfinity Series Debut Next Week

Hailie Deegan, a Nascar Ford driver, will make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 15th, 2022. Deegan will command the No. 07 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series for the one-off race, which is fielded by SS Green Light Racing and will carry the colors of Pristine Auction as sponsor, per Motorsport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Racing News

Kevin Harvick penalized 100 points after Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR penalty report from Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, NASCAR visited Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View the Talladega penalty report for NASCAR weekend. Following the race weekend, Kevin Harvick has been handed a massive 100-point penalty. The team and driver have...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

NCS AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Team Chevy Advance

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott became the first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff driver to win in the post-season thus far, giving the No. 9 Camaro ZL1 team an automatic berth into the Round of 8. As the only driver with a secured spot into the next round, the seven positions that remain up for grabs in the Round of 8 will be determined in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 2.32-mile, 17-turn road course located within “America’s Home for Racing” of Charlotte Motor Speedway was first added to the NCS schedule in 2018; and since then, each of the circuit’s four races have held a spot in the post-season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy