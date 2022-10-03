ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Small businesses showcase products made in Vermont

By Sam Israel
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlEIF_0iK2odOB00

Many Vermont small businesses attended the Made in Vermont Marketplace Exposition this past weekend. The event ran from October 1 to October 2.

Some businesses in attendance included the Smuggler’s Notch Distillery, Branon’s Barrywilde Maples, and Brown Bags and Strings Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Notch Distillery#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy