Small businesses showcase products made in Vermont
Many Vermont small businesses attended the Made in Vermont Marketplace Exposition this past weekend. The event ran from October 1 to October 2.
Some businesses in attendance included the Smuggler’s Notch Distillery, Branon’s Barrywilde Maples, and Brown Bags and Strings Studio.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.
Comments / 0