Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged: "That Is My Fiancé"
Surprise — Kate Walsh is engaged! The actor shared the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Amy Brenneman on Oct. 5 in celebration of their show "Private Practice"'s 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat. That is my fiancé," 55-year-old Walsh said at one point, per People, to...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Initially "Afraid" to Move From Friendship to Romance With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are Hollywood's cutest friends to lovers, but the former admits that she was initially hesitant to make the leap. In the latest episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian Barker talked with host Amanda Hirsch at length about her new husband, whom she married in May, and the start of their romance after years of a platonic relationship.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would "Absolutely" Do a "Freaky Friday" Sequel With Pal Lindsay Lohan
Could everyone, like, chill for a sec? On Oct. 4, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the possibility of making a "Freaky Friday" sequel alongside original costar Lindsay Lohan, and spoiler alert, she is definitely on board. At a "Halloween Ends" press tour event in Mexico City, Curtis admitted that she would "absolutely" want to do a follow-up film, via a video captured by a fan. "Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis explained to the crowd after she was asked whether she would ever be open to a sequel. "She texted me the other day — she's in Ireland making [her upcoming Netflix movie 'Irish Wish']," Curtis said, joking about the security questions she asked to make sure it was really her former costar.
Khloé Kardashian Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Kim Keeps Him From Their Children: "STOP"
The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nina Dobrev's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Old Hollywood Glam
Nina Dobrev is the latest celebrity to hop on the minimalist beauty wave sweeping Hollywood. While enjoying a night out with friend Maggie Rogers, the actor's '90s-supermodel nails could be spotted wrapped around her drink, adding an elegant touch to her timeless beauty look. Dobrev's nails were shaped into short...
One "Relaxer-Box Girl" Shares Her Experience Being 1 of the Faces of a Beauty Movement
One of the most wholesome moments on Black Twitter happened a few days ago. On Oct. 2, Twitter user Ash León asked the girls who modeled for the relaxer boxes in the '90s and early '00s to show themselves, and they did just that — in droves. For the last five days, the "relaxer-box girls" have been revealing where they are now, what their experiences were like modeling for the popular boxes, and even some behind-the-scenes secrets from the photo shoots.
Did Pete Davidson Remove 1 of His Tattoos For Kim Kardashian?
Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split in August, fans have been wondering whether the comedian will cover up or keep his tattoos dedicated to the entrepreneur. But according to new photos of Davidson, it looks like we may have an answer. On Oct. 3, the "Meet Cute" actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming comedy "Bupkis" with a bandage on his collarbone, which fans noticed was exactly where his "My girl is a lawyer" ink used to be.
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Reddit Thread Is Going Viral Because Married People Are Being Very Honest About How To Make Marriages Work
"Your single problems will be your married problems. Marriage and your spouse can't fix you. Work on yourself as much as you can before you get married."
"House of the Dragon"'s Harwin Strong Was a Child Star — What to Know About Ryan Corr
HBO's "House of the Dragon" has certainly shaken up the entertainment world and stirred a frenzy among "Game of Thrones" fans, whether it be for the intriguing storylines or the fresh-faced cast members. The series — a prequel to the events on "Games of Thrones" and based on the novel "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin — stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and other actors, including Ryan Corr.
Dua Lipa Confirms She's Single Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa is embracing the single life. The "Future Nostalgia" singer spoke about her current relationship status in a new episode of her podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," released on Oct. 7. While interviewing Charli XCX for the iHeartRadio original series, Lipa revealed, "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time."
"Hocus Pocus 2" Needs More Hannah Waddingham
If you're on the fence about watching "Hocus Pocus 2," Hannah Waddingham's cameo is more than enough reason to slam that "play" button. The British Emmy winner stars in the Disney sequel as Mother Witch, a silver-haired sorceress who gives the Sanderson sisters their spellbook. Despite her pivotal role in the trio's villain origin story — I mean, who would they be without Bookie? — Waddingham's Mother Witch has criminally limited screen time that clocks in at less than five minutes. (She appears for approximately three minutes and 24 seconds, for anyone who's planning to write a formal letter of complaint.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elyse Myers Gets Tired of Her Face Sometimes
Sometimes, Elyse Myers just needs to take a break from her face. Not in a bad way, but when you spend hours filming and editing videos of yourself, like the comedian does for her TikTok account of 5.6 million followers, staring at your face for that long can start to feel "really unnatural," Myers tells POPSUGAR. "For a human being to have that much information about what they look like from every angle . . . your brain's not meant for it!"
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Olivia Culpo Recalls an Ex Who Did "Really Horrible, Horrible Things" to Her in "The Culpo Sisters" Trailer
The Culpo sisters are getting their own reality-TV series! On Oct. 6, TLC released the first trailer for Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo's new show, fittingly titled "The Culpo Sisters." "I moved to LA but my sisters couldn't stand to be away from me, so they moved, too," Olivia says in the clip.
Everything to Know About "Nail Slugging," TikTok's Hack For Healthy Nails
"Nail slugging" is a beauty hack going viral on TikTok. The process involves strategically moisturizing your nail beds and cuticles. Experts break down how to nail slug for healthier nails. Throughout the last year, the "slugging" beauty trend has taken over social media. First, "skin slugging," a Korean skin-care technique,...
Even the Cast of "The Rings of Power" Don't Know What Happens in the Finale
Members of the the cast of "The Rings of Power" spoke about the show's first season, their characters, and the upcoming finale during a panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7. Daniel Weyman (who plays the mysterious Stranger), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Míriel), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold), and Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad) were all on hand to discuss the series.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals the "Big Bang Theory" Scene That Made Her Fall "in Love" With Johnny Galecki
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's onscreen chemistry as Penny and Leonard on "The Big Bang Theory" came from a very real place. In an excerpt from the forthcoming book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" shared by Vanity Fair on Oct. 3, Cuoco opened up about her previous crush on Galecki.
Everyone on TikTok Is in Their Healing Era — What Does It Mean?
There are two types of people in this world: those who process a breakup by investing time into their self-care routine, and those who process a breakup by having sex with their ex-partner's best friend. (Just kidding. Kind of.) Because what is true is the fact that many people find...
