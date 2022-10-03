The Kardashian-Jenners have, mostly, kept quiet throughout the past year as Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has used his social media platform to levy allegations, claims, and comments about his former family — but Khloé Kardashian has apparently had enough. On Oct. 5, the mom of two commented on her former brother-in-law's Instagram post about an ongoing situation with fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, in which West also doubled down on previous claims that the Kardashians "keep me from seeing my daughter" and his other three children with Kim. West has before claimed publicly that he didn't know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was in January, though he was ultimately pictured there, People reported at the time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO