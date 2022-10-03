MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32 on Friday night. Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play. Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has won two straight against Memphis (4-2, 2-1) since ending a five-game losing streak to the Tigers in a 31-13 home win last season. Tune finished 36-of-57 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns. Sam Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards and Nathaniel Dell made 10 catches for 81 yards and a score. Carter had four receptions for 36 yards.

