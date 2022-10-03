Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Dwight Howard Remembers When Kurt Rambis Dropped Harsh Reality Check On His Head: "It Really Hit Me Like Damn… I Just Gotta Shut My Mouth And Do What I’m Asked To Do."
NBA big man Dwight Howard was once one of the best players in basketball. During his days in Orlando, he dominated the court with an intense interior presence and an unforgiving defensive edge. Sadly, by the time his run with the Magic ended, D12 was already in the early stages...
Draymond Green Punches Jordan Poole At Practice, Twitter Reacts
Draymond Green could find himself with a hefty punishment. Draymond Green is known for being one of the most aggressive defenders in the entire league. Over the years, he has also been known for having a temper that more often than not, gets him into a lot of trouble. This was especially true during the 2016 NBA Finals, however, his mentality has allowed him to win four NBA titles.
Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry
Robert Horry was known for his ability to make big shots, but, on one occasion, he did his work with a towel rather than a basketball. The post Robert Horry’s ‘Hatred’ for Danny Ainge Turned Into a Fabulous Business Decision and a Lesson in Chemistry appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LeBron James Pens Message To Bronny On His 18th Birthday
Bronny just reached a massive milestone in his life. LeBron James and his son Bronny have a very special relationship. LeBron and Savannah had Bronny at a very young age, and in many ways, they have all grown up together. LeBron has been able to watch Bronny blossom into a young man who has unlimited potential when it comes to the game of basketball.
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation
Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith hated every second of playing in the rain
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not enjoy playing in the rain Sunday, battling the elements throughout Philadelphia’s 29-21 victory over Jacksonville.
Klay Thompson Shares DM From Lil Uzi Vert
Klay Thompson was surprised with a pleasant message from Uzi. Klay Thompson is easily one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. While he might be outshined by the likes of Steph Curry, Thompson has made a nice living for himself as the second Splash Brother. His talents have helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles, and the dynasty keeps growing stronger.
Tune throws 2 TD passes late, Houston stuns Memphis 33-32
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes inside the final two minutes as Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points to stun Memphis 33-32 on Friday night. Tune tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter that capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive to pull Houston to 32-26 with 1:17 to play. Houston took possession following the ensuing onside kick. Tune and Carter connected six plays later for the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown with 18 seconds to play. Houston (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) has won two straight against Memphis (4-2, 2-1) since ending a five-game losing streak to the Tigers in a 31-13 home win last season. Tune finished 36-of-57 passing for 366 yards with three touchdowns. Sam Brown had nine receptions for 116 yards and Nathaniel Dell made 10 catches for 81 yards and a score. Carter had four receptions for 36 yards.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
