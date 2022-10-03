ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spoilertv.com

Fire Country - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Fire Country has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 5.05 - The Fugitive - Press Release

“The Fugitive” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim and Lucy comes through during his time in need in more ways than one on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star

Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release

“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
spoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Kung Fu has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release

“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Snowfall - Season 6 - Tamara Taylor Joins Cast

Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season. Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps. Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order:...
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 6.03 - Dancing With Our Hands Tied - Press Release

Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 3.08 - Infinity Inc, Part Two - Press Release

DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022.
spoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 3rd Season?

Looks like FOX have renewed Fantasy Island for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when FOX makes the announcement.
spoilertv.com

Walker: Independence - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Walker: Independence has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
spoilertv.com

Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release

Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
spoilertv.com

La Brea - Episode 2.04 - The Fog - Press Release

10/18/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. In 1988, Josh and Riley pursue a woman who may hold the key to stopping the impending tidal wave disaster.
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 3.03 - Better Off Dead - Press Release

MCCALL AND THE TEAM HELP A WIDOW WHO CLAIMS HER DEAD HUSBAND IS TRYING TO KILL HER FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE, ON "THE EQUALIZER," SUNDAY, OCT. 16. Gloria Reuben Guest Stars as Trish, a Recently Widowed Gallerist Who Rekindles a Romantic Relationship with Aunt Vi. "Better Off Dead" - When...
spoilertv.com

Quantum Leap - Episode 1.05 - Salvation or Bust - Press Release

10/17/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw. Magic, Jenn and Ian face a new threat when a curious senator shows up at headquarters asking a lot of questions about the Quantum Leap program.
spoilertv.com

The Devil In The White City - Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s Limited Series

Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
