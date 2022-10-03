Read full article on original website
Fire Country - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Fire Country has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
The Rookie - Episode 5.05 - The Fugitive - Press Release
“The Fugitive” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim and Lucy comes through during his time in need in more ways than one on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Law and Order OC - Episode 3.04 - Spirit In The Sky - Press Release
10/13/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule.
The Venery of Samantha Bird - Ordered to Series by Starz - Katherine Langford to Star
Starz has greenlit psychological thriller series “The Venery of Samantha Bird” and cast Katherine Langford in the title role. The eight-episode drama follows Samantha Bird as she visits family in New England, reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. “The Venery of Samantha Bird” portrays addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small town.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.05 - Sudden Death - Press Release
“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Kung Fu - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Kung Fu has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
The Conners - Episode 5.05 - A Little Weed and a Bad Seed - Press Release
“A Little Weed and a Bad Seed” – Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Snowfall - Season 6 - Tamara Taylor Joins Cast
Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Bones) has joined the cast of FX’s Snowfall for its sixth and final season. Details regarding who she will portray are under wraps. Taylor most recently appeared opposite Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in the first two seasons of Law & Order:...
Station 19 - Episode 6.03 - Dancing With Our Hands Tied - Press Release
Station 19: Dancing With Our Hands Tied (10/20) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Stargirl - Episode 3.08 - Infinity Inc, Part Two - Press Release
DEMONS FROM THE PAST — Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022.
Fantasy Island - Renewed for a 3rd Season?
Looks like FOX have renewed Fantasy Island for a 3rd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start January 2023. We'll post official confirmation when FOX makes the announcement.
Walker: Independence - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of Walker: Independence has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
Young Sheldon - Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific - Review
In the second episode of the sixth season, Sheldon and Missy attempt to come up with a plan to assist with the Cooper’s finances, Connie takes a leap with an unlikely suitor, and George and Mary rekindle some romance thanks to an unlikely source. The episode begins with a...
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.04 - Open House - Press Release
Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crock pot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the all-new “Open House” episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Oct. 20 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-204) (TV-14 L, S)
La Brea - Episode 2.04 - The Fog - Press Release
10/18/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. In 1988, Josh and Riley pursue a woman who may hold the key to stopping the impending tidal wave disaster.
The Serpent Queen - Episode 1.07 - An Attack On The King - Press Release
Mary visits Rahima and recounts her side of the story of life at the Royal Court. Catherine and Mary have conflicting views when it comes to freedom of religion in France.
The Equalizer - Episode 3.03 - Better Off Dead - Press Release
MCCALL AND THE TEAM HELP A WIDOW WHO CLAIMS HER DEAD HUSBAND IS TRYING TO KILL HER FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE, ON "THE EQUALIZER," SUNDAY, OCT. 16. Gloria Reuben Guest Stars as Trish, a Recently Widowed Gallerist Who Rekindles a Romantic Relationship with Aunt Vi. "Better Off Dead" - When...
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.05 - Salvation or Bust - Press Release
10/17/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw. Magic, Jenn and Ian face a new threat when a curious senator shows up at headquarters asking a lot of questions about the Quantum Leap program.
The Devil In The White City - Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
