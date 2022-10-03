Wyoming man arrested in Mexico charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested in Mexico has been brought back to metro Grand Rapids to be charged with murder.

Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of open murder, felony firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and stealing a financial transaction device. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, which is standard at arraignment.

The charges stem from the death of Mollie Schmidt of Plainfield Township, who was reported missing Aug. 21 and whose body was found in Garcia’s apartment Aug. 30 . She had been shot in the head, court documents say.

An undated courtesy photo of Mollie Schmidt. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Court documents say Schmidt and Garcia had phone contact on the evening of Aug. 20. The next day, Garcia’s phone was active near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. Then on Aug. 25, the court documents say, he was seen on ATM video trying to use Schmidt’s debit card in the city of Wyoming. He again tried to use it in southern Michigan, authorities say. He then headed south.

“If I killed her or not, who cares, that’s my problem,” Garcia told family members over the phone, court documents say.

Garcia was ultimately arrested in central Mexico , north of Mexico City, in early September. He was extradited back to Michigan and booked into the Kent County jail on Friday, online records show.

Bond was denied Monday.

“They had to go to Mexico to apparently arrest you,” Wyoming District Court Judge Steven Timmers said. “So he’s a flight risk. And it’s obviously a very serious threat to the community.”

Garcia is expected back in court for a hearing on Oct. 12.

Schmidt, 33, left behind five children.

