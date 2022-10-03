ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Q 105.7

Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?

For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Millers Backyard BBQ Will Have an Actual Restaurant in Cohoes Soon

When you talk about an excellent barbeque in the Capital Region, Millers Backyard BBQ always comes up in the conversation. They are known for their barbeque trailer that does fundraisers and pop-up dinners in our area. A couple of weeks ago they had a minor setback but they just announced some exciting news about an actual restaurant!
COHOES, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
Holiday Lighted Nights To Bring Drive-Thru XMas Cheer At Washington Co. Fairgrounds

Holiday Lighted Nights will be back for its second year at Washington County Fairgrounds with a stunning array of drive-thru Christmas light displays. For me and my family, one of our favorite things to do around the holidays is to drive through different neighborhoods taking in all the wonderful Christmas light displays. From small and simple to large and elaborate, seeing those twinking nights all around just adds to the spirit of the Christmas season. So I give major props to whomever first came up with the idea of creating a drive-thru course dedicated to Christmas light displays. Genius!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
