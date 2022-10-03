Read full article on original website
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
Police: South Bend shooting victim has died
South Bend Police report the victim in Thursday’s shooting has died. Police were called to the 700 block of W. Indiana Ave. on a report of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. Police say Domenik Briggs, 30, was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Briggs later died from his injuries. The victim’s family has been notified.
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
Charges filed in double murder at Laurel Woods apartments
Charges have been filed against a suspect in the double homicide at the Laurel Woods apartments on June 18. Rease Pence, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Pence has been charged as an adult. Pence is accused of killing 28-year-old Jamie Binns and...
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
14 new corrections officers to begin service in Elkhart county
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- 14 new corrections officers will take their oaths on Monday, and be officially sworn in by Judge Stephen Bowers, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officers will begin their service to the community at 4 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court two. Corrections officers to be...
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
Elkhart police looking for three suspects in connection to theft, fraud at local businesses
The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these photos (below) as part of an investigation into theft and fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also...
South Bend man sentenced to over eight years for bank robbery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shamond Jenkins, 20, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, two years of supervised release, and must pay $1,965 in restitution.
Michigan City High School students arrested following alleged bomb threat prank
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two students at Michigan City High School were arrested on Wednesday after an alleged prank was posted to social media. On Wednesday morning, a prank between a 14-year-old student and 15-year-old student was posted to social media and created a scare at the high school, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Monday morning ended in a crash in Gary, Indiana. Around 12:54 a.m., Indiana State Troopers attempted to pull over a white Kia after it failed to stop at a stop sign at 23rd Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.
