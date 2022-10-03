ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Police: South Bend shooting victim has died

South Bend Police report the victim in Thursday’s shooting has died. Police were called to the 700 block of W. Indiana Ave. on a report of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. Police say Domenik Briggs, 30, was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Briggs later died from his injuries. The victim’s family has been notified.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect in burglary, vandalism at South Bend church arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and vandalism to Our Lady of Hungary Church back in June. South Bend Police were called to the church in the 700 block of W. Calvert Street on June 30 to investigate an apparent break-in and damage inside the building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died

The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
ELKHART, IN
#Violent Crime
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles

A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Charges filed in double murder at Laurel Woods apartments

Charges have been filed against a suspect in the double homicide at the Laurel Woods apartments on June 18. Rease Pence, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement. Pence has been charged as an adult. Pence is accused of killing 28-year-old Jamie Binns and...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

14 new corrections officers to begin service in Elkhart county

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- 14 new corrections officers will take their oaths on Monday, and be officially sworn in by Judge Stephen Bowers, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officers will begin their service to the community at 4 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court two. Corrections officers to be...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over eight years for bank robbery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over eight years in prison after being found guilty of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shamond Jenkins, 20, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison, two years of supervised release, and must pay $1,965 in restitution.
SOUTH BEND, IN

