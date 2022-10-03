ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Will silicon nitride and common chemistry help revolutionize genomic sequencing?

Genomic sequencing has revolutionized our understanding of medicine and evolution, such as identifying hereditary anomalies. Arrays of nanometer-sized holes—nanopores—in silicon nitride can in principle dramatically speed up and lower the cost of such analyses. However, DNA molecules transit such nanopores far too quickly for detection, causing only weak signals that are often difficult to analyze. Now, a research study led by The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University has utilized a method to enhance DNA detection in nanopores by manipulating the electrical properties of the DNA within and slowing down its transit.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride

A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride—an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics—thanks to the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production. The research was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science Advances. Graduate...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

How light can be used to control processes in synthetic cells

Synthetic (artificially produced) cells can imitate certain functions of biological cells. These synthetic cells could open up new medical possibilities in the future. In laboratories, such cells can already help in chemical processes on a miniature scale as "mini-reactors." Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have now developed a method to control the course of these chemical processes with the help of light. Their work is published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Molecules#Water Splitting#Artificial Enzyme
Phys.org

New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways

Computer chips are packed with billions of microscopic transistors that enable powerful computation, but also generate a great deal of heat. A buildup of heat can slow a computer processor and make it less efficient and reliable. Engineers employ heat sinks to keep chips cool, sometimes along with fans or liquid cooling systems; however, these methods often require a lot of energy to operate.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Researchers discover a rare new blood group system

Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery. A person's blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Satellites detect methane plume in Nord Stream leak

Following unusual seismic disturbances in the Baltic Sea, several leaks were discovered last week in the underwater Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, near Denmark and Sweden. Neither pipeline was transporting gas at the time of the blasts, but they still contained pressurized methane—the main component of natural gas—which spewed out producing a wide stream of bubbles on the sea surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Onshore algae farms could become 'breadbasket for Global South'

How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, "Transforming the Future...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

New form of silicon could revolutionize semiconductor industry

After a 10-year research study that started by accident and was met with skepticism, a team of Northeastern University mechanical engineers was able to synthesize highly dense, ultra-narrow silicon nanowires that could revolutionize the semiconductor industry. Their research appears in Nature Communications. Yung Joon Jung, Northeastern professor of mechanical and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Breaking down bacteria's protective armor to overcome antibiotic resistance

Persistent lung infections, chronic wounds, and health care-associated infections are typically much more difficult to treat than other types of bacterial infections. This is because they are often caused by biofilms, that is, colonies of microbes—mainly bacteria— that grow together in a self-produced matrix that protects and isolate them from the external environment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop thermoformable ceramics, 'a new frontier in materials'

It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists discover they can pull water molecules apart using graphene electrodes

Writing in Nature Communications, a team led by Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo based at the National Graphene Institute (NGI) used graphene as an electrode to measure both the electrical force applied on water molecules and the rate at which these break in response to such force. The researchers found that water breaks exponentially faster in response to stronger electrical forces.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Stabilizing polarons opens up new physics

Physicists at EPFL have developed a formulation to solve the longstanding problem of electron self-interaction when studying polarons—quasiparticles produced by electron-phonon interactions in materials. The work can lead to unprecedented calculations of polarons in large systems, systematic studies of large sets of materials, and molecular dynamics evolving over long time periods.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'

The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world". But how exactly does it work?. Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Nobel winner's ingenious chemistry could lead to cancer breakthroughs

"All kinds of crazy things" is how Carolyn Bertozzi, a 2022 Nobel laureate, describes her life's work. Actually performing "chemistry in cells and in people." When she started her research in 1997, the Stanford professor was aiming only to observe the evolution of certain molecules on the surface of cancer cells.
CANCER
Phys.org

Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease

In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people's hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy