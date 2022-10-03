Man arrested for robbing Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies arrested a man Saturday who is accused of robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a robbery at the business which is located in a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville.Commissioner: Roane County Sheriff submits resignation letter
Employees told deputies that a man was trying to exchange ten $1 bills for two $5 bills. The employees said the man was acting erratically. One worker told the man she was going to call 9-1-1.
That’s when employees said the man jumped across the counter, slapped the worker, broke a telephone and damaged a digital card reader.
When he came back across the counter, deputies said he attempted to hit a Little General employee before leaving in a white Honda Civic going north on I-77.Close
Jackson County, W.Va. deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing someone in a car matching the descriptions from those related to the robbery.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, identified as Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, N.C. He is being charged with assault, battery and destruction of property.
Deputies said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
