ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Man arrested for robbing Subway, assaulting employees

By Isaac Taylor
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2urV_0iK2kDUZ00

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies arrested a man Saturday who is accused of robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a robbery at the business which is located in a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville.

Commissioner: Roane County Sheriff submits resignation letter

Employees told deputies that a man was trying to exchange ten $1 bills for two $5 bills. The employees said the man was acting erratically. One worker told the man she was going to call 9-1-1.

That’s when employees said the man jumped across the counter, slapped the worker, broke a telephone and damaged a digital card reader.

When he came back across the counter, deputies said he attempted to hit a Little General employee before leaving in a white Honda Civic going north on I-77.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Jackson County, W.Va. deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing someone in a car matching the descriptions from those related to the robbery.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, identified as Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, N.C. He is being charged with assault, battery and destruction of property.

Deputies said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man charged with malicious wounding of elderly man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted on malicious wounding charges involving an elderly victim, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court documents. Court records say Robert G. Wellman III is charged with Malicious Wounding of an Elderly Victim and Malicious Wounding in connection to a June incident. According to the criminal […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston woman wanted on charge in West Side shooting arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police have arrested a woman wanted on a charge in a shooting that happened last month on Charleston's West Side. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston has been charged with malicious wounding, police said. Officers reported Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, in the shoulder Sept....
CHARLESTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

MCSD: Fleeing driver attempted to run over officer

A Matewan man was arrested following a chase that police said at one point led to him trying to run over an officer. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 22, Deputies L. Thomas and M. Tiller attempted to stop a man later identified as Dewey Edward Perry, 32, who was driving a 1997 model Mercury in the Beech Creek area with expired tags.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sissonville, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Sissonville, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
Washington State
Kanawha County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Washington, WV
Lootpress

Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
LAVALETTE, WV
WSAZ

Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Subway#Robbery#Violent Crime#Little General#Roane County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine today, October 7, 2022. According to court documents, Travis John Miller, 39, of Beckley admitted to selling 26.94 grams of methamphetamine on October 19, 2021 to an undercover officer at his Beckley residence. He then further admitted […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Charleston road reopens after car fire

UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County sheriff warns residents about scams

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is warning residents about phone and internet scams after being “inundated” with calls about such efforts. Eggleton released a video Wednesday on Facebook warning residents about scams involving people posing as other individuals and presenting certain deals and arrangements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Multiple overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Department responded to the South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Medics administered Narcan to four inmates and transported them to Charleston Area Medical Center for further treatment. Emergency services took additional inmates to another unit for observation.
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Speeding leads to woman’s arrest on drug charges

COAL GROVE — A Huntington, West Virginia woman was jailed on Monday on drug charges after speeding by Coal Grove at 82 miles an hour and attracting the attention of the Coal Grove Police Department. According to a report from the Coal Grove Police Department, an officer made a...
COAL GROVE, OH
DC News Now

DC News Now

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy