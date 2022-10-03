Families leave homes behind as they evacuate Pine Island following Hurricane Ian

PINE ISLAND, Fl. (WBBH) – Four days after Hurricane Ian ravished Southwest Florida’s barrier islands, many are still trying to make it to safety.

On Pine Island, dozens of boaters spent their Sunday volunteering and shuttling islanders to the mainland.

Boaters like Cape Coral native Brad Strey.

“It’s been neat to see the community come together; that’s why we are out here today to help out, and so are all these people,” Strey said.

A stream of boats going to and from Pine Island to pick up families who just left everything behind.

“It sucks, it sucks but hopefully, it’s just temporary. It hadn’t really hit us until now that we came back, but I mean it’s temporary we will be back,” one Bokeelia resident said.

Reality really set in while we made our way to the mainland.

“We have been on the island our whole lives,” one Bokeelia resident said.

Now a lifetime of memories now shrinking off the stern.

“It sucks…We drove this every day we drove through it, but it’s gone now,” one Bokeelia resident said.

Holding her son’s hand, they’re looking at what lies ahead.

Now they are stepping foot onto the dock and into a new chapter of their life.

Meanwhile, for Strey, this is just one trip on the day.

“It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said.

It was now time for a new family to hop on board.

“We’re just getting the few things that we need to survive out there,” Sierra Dovico said.

With only the belongings they could carry, Dovico, a Bokeelia resident, and her husband Todd are in the same boat as those before her.

“We’re really thankful for all the local people who are pulling together,” she said.

As we made the 15-minute trip to the mainland, we learned they’re more fortunate than most on the island.

“Going down the street, we saw a trailer house that got demolished, and I thought, ‘This is not good,’” Todd said.

Their house is still standing, albeit soaked and soggy from seawater, and above all else, they have each other.

“It’s really hard to feel sorry for myself knowing that I get to home and have my family,” Sierra said. “You lose your material things, they don’t really matter, you know.”

What they also have is hope.

Hope that the ravished road leading to their piece of paradise will be fixed.

Hope that the community where everyone knows one another will rebuild.

And hope that all of us, all across Southwest Florida, will band together to become better.

“That’s the basis of humanity is when we can come together,” said Sierra. “I think if we can just focus on that, we can get through any tragedy or disaster.”