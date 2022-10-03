Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
You're Invited to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
NECN
Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood
An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
NECN
Cape Cod Boy Welcomed Home After Months in Hospital Following Water Rescue
A young Cape Cod boy got a huge welcome when he got home after spending more than three months in the hospital. On June 26, 5-year-old Zohaib "Little Z" Malik Mohammed went missing at Snake Pond Beach in the Forestdale section of Sandwich, Massachusetts. He was soon found unresponsive underwater.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River
Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Trial Underway for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler
The trial of a woman who is charged in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018 is underway Wednesday, which saw an emotional morning of testimony and evidence. Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath. Colin was with...
NECN
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
DA: Cape Cod man accused of setting mother on fire died of apparent suicide in jail cell
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a charge of murder over the weekend after allegedly setting his mother on fire died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell, authorities announced Monday. Correctional officers at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford found...
Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell
TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say
Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
NECN
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
NECN
Man Who Claims to be Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Character in ‘The Town' Charged With Bank Robbery
A Providence man who claims he's robbed at least 100 banks and that Ben Affleck's character in "The Town" was based on him was held without bail Thursday on charges of robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. William Sequeira,...
Bristol County Sheriff: People Should ‘Applaud’ New Bedford Jail Staff
NEW BEDFORD — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has spoken out against criticism he has received in the wake of the death of Adam Howe, who died by apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday. In an interview on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight program Wednesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Cod man accused of lighting his mother on fire dies following medical emergency in jail cell
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a murder charge after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
NECN
Teen Accused of Shooting Fellow Student Outside Burke High School Held Without Bail
Students heading into Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester community Wednesday saw an increased police presence Wednesday morning, after a student was shot Tuesday on the school's grounds. The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting, who is also a student, faced a judge Wednesday in juvenile court. The teen...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter
A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NECN
Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say
A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
ABC6.com
New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Comments / 0