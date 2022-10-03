ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

NECN

Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood

An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
NECN

Trial Underway for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler

The trial of a woman who is charged in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018 is underway Wednesday, which saw an emotional morning of testimony and evidence. Charlene Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath. Colin was with...
NECN

Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
truecrimedaily

Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell

TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
NECN

Woman Punched in Face During Armed Robbery in South Boston, Police Say

Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife earlier this week in South Boston. The man allegedly followed a woman out of a convenience store at the corner of K Street and East 7th Street Tuesday evening and tried to grab her bag. The man flashed a knife during the alleged robbery, and punched the woman in the face, before getting away on foot toward H Street, according to Boston police.
NECN

Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of lighting his mother on fire dies following medical emergency in jail cell

TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a murder charge after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
whdh.com

Trial begins for woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago. Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a van.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man denied parole after being convicted of killing infant daughter

A Massachusetts man was denied parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. According to documents issued by the parole board, on October 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth County Superior Court, Michael Moran of Halifax was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, Viktoria. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
NECN

Armed Man Arrested at Revere Amazon Facility, Police Say

A man police say was armed with a shotgun was arrested at an Amazon facility in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday. Revere police were called to Squire Road, an Amazon facility that is under construction, around 11 a.m. for a report of an armed man on site. They arrested the suspect, 41-year-old Matthew White, who they said had the weapon and three rounds of ammunition with him.
ABC6.com

New Bedford woman accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman is accused of trafficking over 80 grams of fentanyl. New Bedford police searched the apartment of Marylin Gonzalez, 58, on Jouvette Street. In the apartment, detectives found four plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
