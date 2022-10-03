Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
CARS・
NBC Los Angeles
AMD Warns of Third-Quarter Revenue Shortfall on Weaker PC Demand, Supply Chain Issues
AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well below its initial guidance. The semiconductor company also said its non-GAAP gross margin is expected to come in around 50%, while it had previously expected gross margin to be closer to 54%. AMD issued preliminary third-quarter results Thursday that are well...
NBC Los Angeles
Tesla Stock Had Its Worst Week Since March 2020 During a ‘Very Intense 7 Days' for Elon Musk
A rough week for Tesla shares was punctuated by a lot of news for the company and its chief, Elon Musk. Over the weekend, Tesla reported electric vehicle production and delivery numbers that did not meet analysts' expectations. After that, Musk posted a Twitter poll on the Russia-Ukraine war that...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sirius XM Holdings Inc: "I am neutral to this stock after being a big supporter for a very long time." Desktop Metal Inc:...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Comments / 0