EXCLUSIVE: Here's What Cannabis Consumers Are Looking For When Using The Plant For Mental, Physical Wellness Reasons

Dig Insights, a tech-enabled insight and strategy consultancy that offers cannabis companies “smarter insights across the innovation lifecycle,” and Upsiide, its proprietary innovation insights platform focused on helping researchers and marketers test ideas in a new, clever way, conducted a consumer survey focused on “wellness cannabis consumers” during the latest Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago last September.
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process

At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today

Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
In Oregon You Can Get Trained To Be A Licensed Psilocybin Therapy Provider

Educational platform training and certifying psychedelic therapists Fluence has been selected by Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to be a state-licensed provider of training for licensed facilitators to provide psilocybin services under Measure 109. Following 2020’s historical Psilocybin Services Act, Oregon will...
