Greenville, NC

Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday.

Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/ . There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern and other locations in Eastern North Carolina.

Firehouse Subs also announced a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

All funds collected on Tuesday will benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

Click here to find out more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation , which has awarded nearly $3 million in grants in North Carolina alone since it was founded 17 years ago, the organization reports.

