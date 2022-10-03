Read full article on original website
Norma M. Cunningham
Norma M. Cunningham, 94, of Galesburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 5. She was born in Monmouth, IL, July 30, 1928, the daughter of Irvin D. and Gladys Swanson Munson. She married Russell R. Cunningham in Galesburg June 18, 1949. He died Nov. 4, 2013. She is survived by one son, Rusty...
Marvin H. Brady
Marvin H. Brady, 82 of Abingdon, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1940 in Seaton, Illinois, the son of Guss and Olive Irene (Strickler) Brady. He married Candice “Candy” Phelps on August 17, 1973 in Abingdon. She preceded him in death on February 5, 1997. He later married Judith “Judy” McCrery on September 23, 2000 in Abingdon and she preceded him in death on December 18, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Gerald “Scotty” Brady, Donald Brady and John Brady, and one sister, Elsa Edmiston.
M. Joann Miles
M. Joann Miles, 77, of Galesburg, died at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home. She was born July 22, 1945, in Avon, the daughter of James Paul and Doris Miriam (Swank) Anderson. She married Richard Lee Miles on July 17, 1962, in Galesburg. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2009, after nearly 47 years of marriage.
Gary James “Bru” Bruington
Mr. Gary James “Bru” Bruington, 79, of Galesburg passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer at 5:25 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his home. Bru was born April 10, 1943, in Galesburg the son of James Arnold and Carolyn Pauline (Anderson) Bruington. He married the love of his life Alice Rosalee Marten on December 22, 1967, in Peoria. After 42 years of loving and caring for her through her battle with multiple sclerosis, she passed in 2009.
Margaret Edna Baughman Krow Search
Margaret Edna Baughman Krow Search, 96, a long time resident of Gulfport, IL, passed away on October 6, 2022 at 1:37 a.m. at Oaklane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst. Margaret lived with her daughter, son in law and grandson for 9 years in rural Stronghurst until she moved to Oaklane in 2017.
Hector Rogelio Interial
Hector Rogelio Interial, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois, died at 8:18 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, Illinois with family at his bedside. Hector was born November 14, 1955 in Zaragoza, Coahuila, Mexico the son of Antonio and Fidencia (Rosales) Interial. Hector married Maria Orozco on July 31st, 1976, and they were blessed with two daughters. Hector is survived by two daughters, Sophia Interial and Monica Interial both of Galesburg; a special friend, Patricia Galli, her children and grandchildren, all of Kewanee. Hector is also survived by his siblings, Guadalupe Arredondo, Enriqueta (Juan) Medina, Celia (Raul) Flores, Marco (Rosario) Interial, Saul (Denise) Interial, Gloria (Jose) Arevalo, and Carlos (Shelly) Interial; numerous, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies Declares October 3rd – 7th Great Nicola Magic Week
City of Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies has granted this first full week of October as the Great Nicola Magic Week, which is also in conjunction with the Warren County History Museum’s Great Nicola Magic Fest this Friday and Saturday:. “We recognize the Great Nicola as being a lifelong resident...
Mayor Davies Recognizes General Aviation Appreciation Month with Proclamation
To recognize General Aviation Appreciation month, City of Monmouth Mayor Rod Davies presented a proclamation at the recent City Council meeting:. “There was a lot of statistics and information in that proclamation about the economic impact and employment and the huge importance of aviation here in Illinois and also in Monmouth. The timing was great for that as we have our hangar open and operating and we are working with the Illinois Department of Aviation and Aeronautics and FAA to get the final pieces done out there of taxiways, aprons, a parking lot, and an entrance road redone; a lot of things still to come out at the airport and this tie in with aviation month.”
Busy Fall Ahead with the Galesburg Parks & Rec
Time: 9:30-11:00 a.m.Site: Lakeside Nature Center, 1033 S. Lake Storey RoadFee: $FREE. Explore the great outdoors and see the wonder of the fall season at Lakeside Nature Center. Participants will also enjoy adventures in the Nature Center garden, followed with a very special pumpkin decorating program. This is one of our most popular programs and uses material collected from nature to create a most unique fall pumpkin decoration. Call the City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation at 345-3683 for more information.
United Falls to ROWVA/Williamsfield in Oneida.
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The United Red Storm were back in action last night taking on Lincoln Trail conference opponent, ROWVA, Williamsfield in Oneida. United was looking for their second straight win after cruising past Walther Christian Academy last Saturday, but could not take down the Cougars, falling by a score of –
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
OSF Partnering with US HealthVest on New Behavioral Health Hospital
OSF HealthCare and US HealthVest have signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture to build a behavioral health facility in Peoria, Illinois. Together they will develop and construct what will be the largest behavioral hospital focused on adults south of Chicago. The planned 100-bed hospital will be...
PCSN Broadcast Schedule for the Weekend
Friday- United Red Storm at ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars on AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, online at radiomonmouth.com or on our free 1330 WRAM for your smartphone or tablet. Monmouth College Fighting Scots at University of Chicago on AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, online at radiomonmouth.com or on our free 1330 WRAM for your smartphone or tablet.
No Injuries Reported During Fire Incident at Monmouth College’s Stockdale Center
**photo courtesy of the Monmouth Firefighters Local 1702. On Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at 1:56 PM, the Monmouth Fire Department responded to 318. North 9th Street, the Monmouth College Stockdale Center, for an activated fire alarm with smoke. being reported inside the building. Upon arrival, the incident commander observed visible...
Warren County Board Seeking Bids for County Farm Ground
The Warren County Board is seeking bids for the Warren County farm located in Section 30 of Lenox. Township, consisting of a little more than 177 tillable acres. All bids should be submitted for a 3 year. term and should contain the dollars per acre. SEALED bids are to be...
M-R Varsity Volleyball Gets Win on the Road in Two Matches
The Monmouth Roseville Titans traveled to Wethersfield on Wednesday night to play in non-conference matchups. The Freshman lost in a two set match. JV won in two sets with the scores of 27-25 and 25-23. JV did a great job adjusting to adding a libero into their line up. Varsity won in a two set match with the scores of 25-17 and 25-22. Varsity came out strong in set 1 with a 7-1 lead. In set two, the Titans were behind but pulled through at the end to get the win.
Oquawka Residents Recognized for Quick Action During Attempted Robbery of Phillips 66
Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, IL received a certificate of appreciation from Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw for their actions in assisting the employees and customers during an attempted robbery of the Phillips 66 gas station in Oquawka, IL. On Sunday,...
Discounted Labs at the Warren County Health Department
October 17th through the 27th, the Warren County Health Department will be having their discounted lab draws for $75, says Administrator Jenna Link:. “You can come and get labs done, they are very cost effective and that can be shared with your doctor. There are six different labs that you can get done for $75. It is your basic panel. You get a lipid panel, hemoglobin A1c, which is an indicator for diabetes, we do a comprehensive metabolic panel, and then a complete blood count. We also are offering the PSA screening and that is only $30. Then we have added Vitamin D and Vitamin B12. Those are $40 and $20 respectively.”
