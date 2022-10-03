ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Ford to End Production of $500,000 GT Supercar With Special Edition

DETROIT — Ford Motor will end production of its $500,000 GT supercar later this year with a special edition model paying tribute to the vehicle's racing heritage. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition will be the last model of the third-generation car, which was resurrected in 2016 after being a decade out of the market.
CARS
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 13.2% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy