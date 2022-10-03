ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
Sunshine and near-seasonable weather hold for now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week is moving along, and we’re enjoying near-normal temperatures - even if they are one or two degrees above normal. And we’re enjoying some sun. Mornings have been cool, and afternoons are generally comfortable. We’re not finished with that just yet.
City to launch pilot recycling programs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In February, the City of Grand Junction acquired Curbside Recycling, Indefinitely Inc. Now the city’s got plans to expand its services and introduce new recycling programs to divert waste from the landfill. The city will implement pilot programs next year in select areas downtown...
KJCT SOS SENTENCED

Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. KJCT GJ TREE RULES. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT.
Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees

A NEBRASKA MAN WILL BE SPENDING THE NEXT 18 MONTHS BEHIND BARS FOR MAKING ONLINE THREATS AGAINST COLORADO'S TOP ELECTIONS OFFICIAL...SECRETARY OF STATE JENA GRISWOLD. A FOLLOW UP TO A STORY WE FIRST BROUGHT LAST WEEK AFTER A WOMAN'S BODY WAS FOUND IN ARCHES NATIONAL PARK...OFFICIALS NOW RELEASING HER NAME.
Western Slope Football updates for Oct 6-8

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and we are here to keep you updated on the Varsity Football scores across the valley. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats won their home non-conference game against the Grand Junction Tigers with a score of 35-14.
KJCT ELEX FINANCE LAWS

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. DO YOU LIKE HOW THE WATER TASTES IN GRAND JUNCTION? WELL, TURNS OUT...GRAND JUNCTION'S TREATED WATER JUST TOOK FIRST PLACE AT A WATER TASTING COMPETITION. KJCT CHIEF SEARCH. Updated: Oct....
