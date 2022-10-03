Read full article on original website
KJCT8
A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
KJCT8
Seasonable temperatures and mountain showers through this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As our forecast is evolving with next week’s storm system, it looks drier and drier for us. There’s still a small chance for some rain, but it may be more rainy over along the Front Range as opposed to here on the Western Slope.
KJCT8
Sunshine and near-seasonable weather hold for now
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our week is moving along, and we’re enjoying near-normal temperatures - even if they are one or two degrees above normal. And we’re enjoying some sun. Mornings have been cool, and afternoons are generally comfortable. We’re not finished with that just yet.
KJCT8
Seasonal closure for certain sections of Las Colonias Dog Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The east side and middle sections of the grass off-leash Dog Park at Las Colonias will close for the season on October 10, 2022 until June of 2023. Although the east and middle sections will close, there are still two woodchip dog parks on the...
KJCT8
City to launch pilot recycling programs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In February, the City of Grand Junction acquired Curbside Recycling, Indefinitely Inc. Now the city’s got plans to expand its services and introduce new recycling programs to divert waste from the landfill. The city will implement pilot programs next year in select areas downtown...
KJCT8
KJCT SOS SENTENCED
Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. KJCT GJ TREE RULES. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT.
KJCT8
Palisade Fire Department Hiring Full-Time Employees
A NEBRASKA MAN WILL BE SPENDING THE NEXT 18 MONTHS BEHIND BARS FOR MAKING ONLINE THREATS AGAINST COLORADO'S TOP ELECTIONS OFFICIAL...SECRETARY OF STATE JENA GRISWOLD. A FOLLOW UP TO A STORY WE FIRST BROUGHT LAST WEEK AFTER A WOMAN'S BODY WAS FOUND IN ARCHES NATIONAL PARK...OFFICIALS NOW RELEASING HER NAME.
KJCT8
Western Slope Football updates for Oct 6-8
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s Friday again on the Western Slope and we are here to keep you updated on the Varsity Football scores across the valley. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats won their home non-conference game against the Grand Junction Tigers with a score of 35-14.
KJCT8
KJCT ELEX FINANCE LAWS
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. DO YOU LIKE HOW THE WATER TASTES IN GRAND JUNCTION? WELL, TURNS OUT...GRAND JUNCTION'S TREATED WATER JUST TOOK FIRST PLACE AT A WATER TASTING COMPETITION. KJCT CHIEF SEARCH. Updated: Oct....
