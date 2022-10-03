ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

SGF man accused of ramming car off road, causing injuries

By John Paul Schmidt
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Garrett Clark Brookshire, 24, of Ozark was arrested Sept. 30 and formally charged with six felonies.

Brookshire was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to a May 14 incident in which a man, his friend, and his little sister were allegedly attacked by Brookshire.

According to a probable cause statement, Brookshire got into a fight after approaching the victim at a bar. The fight was over Brookshire attempting to have sex with the victim’s underage sister, investigators said. When the victim left, Brookshire followed in his Dodge Ram 2500.

At a stop light, Brookshire stopped in front of the victim’s vehicle and started kicking it. The victim took off and Brookshire continued to chase him, court documents said. According to authorities, around the Republic and Fairview intersection, Brookshire struck the back of the victim’s Chevy Impala, causing it to spin and crash into a pole. Security cameras recorded the incident. Brookshire’s truck continued on at a high speed.

The victims suffered sprains, contusions, whiplash injuries, and lacerations. The Impala was totaled. Law enforcement found Brookshire’s truck with damage and white paint transfer.

Brookshire has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. He is being held at the Greene County Jail with a $50,000 bond. He was already on probation for burglary, delivery of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, stealing a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

