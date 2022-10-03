ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IN

Body of 2-year-old recovered from White County creek

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 4 days ago

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a 2-year-old boy from a White County Creek.

Friday at approximately 4:57 p.m., White County Communications Center received a call of an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in Monon.

2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire

Emergency services conducted lifesaving efforts before he was transported to IU White County Memorial where he later was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death of the child is pending autopsy results.

WLFI.com

Judge declares mistrial in Lafayette murder case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after he said a defense attorney misrepresented evidence in a murder case. Jermaine Garnes was supposed to stand trial this week in the death of a 3-year-old boy. He's accused of punching the toddler and causing extensive internal injuries.
LAFAYETTE, IN
