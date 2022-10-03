Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
You're Invited to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on highway in Leominster
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on a highway in Leominster on Thursday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 190 around 7 p.m....
Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing
BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
16-year-old girl dies in Leominster crash, 3 teens injured
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Ayer girl and seriously injured three other teens. The others in the car were a 16-year-old girl from Shirley and two teenage boys, an 18-year-old from Shirley, who’s believed...
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Jurors in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston to see video of crash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the trial for a woman accused in the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston are set to see video of the crash and hear from more witnesses after hearing an emotional testimony Wednesday. Jurors will soon see video of the crash and hear...
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Westfield woman indicted for alleged hoax bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital
WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westfield woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital, the Department of Justice said. Catherine Leavy, 37, was indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and one count...
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
fallriverreporter.com
Providence man transported to Fall River hospital dies after Tiverton industrial accident
TIVERTON — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials. Upon arrival,...
South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV
Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials. The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
whdh.com
WATCH: Flaming trash cans used to set two vehicles on fire in South Boston, per police
BOSTON (WHDH) - A search for one or more suspects is underway after two cars in South Boston were destroyed in fires, both apparently caused by flaming trash cans, according to authorities. One of the vehicle’s owners filmed the scene as his car burned on E Second Street at 3...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
whdh.com
Jurors hear emotional testimony in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors heard an emotional testimony Wednesday during the trial for a driver charged in the 2018 death of a toddler. Jurors in the motor vehicle homicide trial for Charlene Casey heard from a woman who tried to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath four years ago in South Boston, as well as a 911 call that followed the chain reaction crash that Casey is accused of starting.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Comments / 0