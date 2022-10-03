ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Weekly

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
