click orlando
Pizza Bruno’s owner plans to open doughnut shop in Orlando. Here’s what you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fresh off the heels of opening a second location of his popular Pizza Bruno restaurant, Bruno Zacchini now has his sights set on opening a doughnut shop. “I’ve been working on the idea for the concept for about a year and a half,” Zacchini said. “Just kind of getting ideas together.”
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
Successful Hawaiian and Filipino Food Truck to Open its First Brick-and-Mortar Location
The brick-and-mortar location will be adding extra Filipino and Hawaiian offerings such as turon, a banana-based Filipino dessert, and loco moco, a meat-based Hawaiian staple.
407area.com
Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando
Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
wogx.com
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
click orlando
Yes, you can go snow tubing in Florida. Here’s where and when
DADE CITY, Fla. – For the third year in a row, snow tubing will take place in Florida. And yes, it’s real snow. [TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death | Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana | Become a News 6 Insider]
I ditched New York City after 20 years so I could live in Florida, just 10 minutes away from Disney World
It's always been my dream to live near the magical theme park, so I headed to Orlando, Florida, after living in New York City for my entire life.
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orlando, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orlando as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
click orlando
Comedian Shawn Wayans holds special event in Orlando following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Funnyman Shawn Wayans has been churning out jokes for decades, but now, following Hurricane Ian, he’s bringing his stand-up comedy act to Orlando. While his first three shows already sold out, Wayans added another Orlando Improv performance at 10:15 p.m. on Friday. [TRENDING: ‘We were...
click orlando
Paris Banh Mi set to open new Altamonte Springs location. Here are the details
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Orlando-based chain Paris Banh Mi is getting ready to open a new location in Altamonte Springs. The new store sits at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Suite 1210. The location is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m, according to a post on Facebook.
allears.net
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
click orlando
Come Out With Pride Orlando returns with week of events
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the biggest LGBTQ events in Florida returns with a full week of activities culminating in a festival, parade and fireworks around Orlando’s Lake Eola. Come Out With Pride Orlando events start Sunday evening with a concert by the Orlando Gay Chorus at 7:30...
experiencekissimmee.com
Kissimmee Opening Information Following Hurricanes
Kissimmee Opening Information Following Hurricanes. In an effort to bring you the most up-to-date information regarding hurricane preparedness and post-storm openings, Experience Kissimmee works with the Florida Emergency Management services during the entire hurricane season. Your safety is top of mind in all that we do. Historically, Central Florida experiences...
click orlando
SunRail: Kissimmee tracks possibly repaired by late October after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail hopes to have rail service restored by the end of the month to its southernmost destinations, following damage from Hurricane Ian. The commuter rail line released new aerial pictures of the damage near the Kissimmee station Friday, showing an area under the tracks that collapsed during the storm.
click orlando
Any Crocs fans out there? Company is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Croctober’ is the new name for October in the Crocs multiverse. The iconic footwear brand is celebrating two decades in the market by giving free pairs of shoes to their loyal customers. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central...
Walt Disney World: After Hours are coming back
ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting in January 2023, Disney After Hours will be returning to Walt Disney World. It’s scheduled to kick off on Jan. 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Jan. 9 at Magic Kingdom. These tickets allow guests to stay for an extra three hours after...
Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50
John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
