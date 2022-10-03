Costume store owners: Shop early this Halloween

Today is the first day of October, but costume shop operators tell WBBM that it’s never too early to start shopping for Halloween costumes.

Classics like doctors, witches, vampires never go out of style but trending this year for kids appears to Minions and Marvel, said Fantasy Costumes manager Bela Farkus.

Other costumes this year involve characters from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and the Top Gun movie.

The owner of Chicago Costume in Old Irving Park, Courtland Hickey said costume shoppers should expect some Halloween inflation.

"Just like everything else in the world, the cost of raw materials, shipping, storage, things like that. Definitely here in the Chicago area, you're going to see much higher prices for costumes depending on what it is."

However, Farkus said there are still some good deals to be found.

"I mean we got a lot of stuff marked down here. There's always stuff on sale," he added. "We got between 25 and 75 percent off a lot of things in the store."

