Let's Talk About These "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Interesting Moments

By Jenna Guillaume
 4 days ago

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7.

This episode primarily took place at Driftmark in the aftermath of Laena's funeral — and what a messy aftermath it was. Let's dive into the interesting details and moments...

1. Although Laena wanted to die a dragonrider's death and had Vhagar "Dracarys" her in last week's episode , her body was officially laid to rest the Velaryon way, by being returned to the sea.

You can see other coffins in the water when Laena's is dropped in, indicating that many other Velaryons have been "buried" this way.

2. During the funeral ceremony, Vaemond mentions the Merling King, a god from whom the Valaryons claim they received the Driftwood Throne. Vaemond also says the Velaryons' blood "must never thin" while staring right at Rhaenyra and her children, a clear reference to the fact that they're not Velaryons — which is quite rude, tbh, especially during Laena's funeral.

Daemon's laughter in response was also not a great look.

3. Last week, Helaena correctly predicted that Aemond would "close an eye" for a dragon, and this week we hear her muttering, "Hand turns loom; spool of green, spool of black; dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread."

This is clearly about the conflict between the greens (Alicent and her family and allies) and the blacks (Rhaenyra and her family and allies), and notably references the "hand" who is the ultimate spinner of all the chaos: Otto Hightower.

4. As Aegon and Aemond discuss, Alicent has had Aegon and Helaena betrothed.

In last week's episode , Rhaenyra proposed that Helaena be betrothed to Jace, so Alicent is clearly trying to avoid that happening once and for all while strengthening her own family's ties and embracing the grand Targaryen tradition of incest (despite low-key judging Rhaenyra when she thought she had hooked up with Daemon).

5. Viserys accidentally calls Alicent "Aemma."

It shows both that he still thinks of his first wife, and perhaps that his mind is deteriorating alongside his body.

6. Aemond commands Vhagar with "Dohaeras," which means "serve" (remember "Valar Dohaeras" or "All men must serve" from Game of Thrones ?).

He also says "Lykiri," which means "calm," to get Vhagar to stop when she is about to roast him. Then he says "Soves," which means "fly."

7. The dagger Alicent attacks Luke/Rhaenyra with is, of course, the "catspaw" dagger.

This is the dagger that has Aegon's prophecy inscribed on it, and it's also the dagger that was used in the assassination attempt on Bran in Game of Thrones , and which Arya wielded to kill both Littlefinger and the Night King.

8. Corlys and Rhaenys protect both Rhaenyra's and Daemon's children during the fight between Alicent and Rhaenyra.

Despite snubbing Rhaenyra's boys earlier in the episode, Rhaenys still puts herself between them and the violence.

9. The aftermath of the fight draws a clear line between the greens and the blacks.

As Viserys departs, the two sides gather in their own distinct groups. FORESHADOWING.

10. Laenor perhaps planted the seeds for the plan to "kill" him when he told Rhaenyra, "You deserve better than what I have been. You deserve a husband."

We don't realize it until the end of the episode, but Rhaenyra and Daemon are discussing their plan to fake Laenor's death so they can marry as they watch the king's boat sail away.

In addition to talking about how Laenor would need to "die" for them to marry, Rhaenyra emphasizes her love for him, the fact that she doesn't want to be a tyrant, and notes, "The sea offers an escape."

Daemon, meanwhile, says of Laenor, "Set him free." He also adds, significantly, "We will know the truth of it, and our enemies won't." So much double meaning!

11. The body burned in place of Laenor is seemingly the servant Daemon attacks in the Hall of Nine.

RIP that guy, I guess.

12. Daemon and Rhaenyra have a Valyrian wedding ceremony.

They cut each other with dragonglass and mix their blood, emphasizing the "fire and blood" of their house and the focus on one single, pure bloodline. As Rhaenyra notes in the episode, they have bound their blood "just as Aegon the Conqueror did with his sisters."

What was your fave moment from Episode 7 of House of the Dragon ?

