Let's Talk About These "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Interesting Moments

We don't realize it until the end of the episode, but Rhaenyra and Daemon are discussing their plan to fake Laenor's death so they can marry as they watch the king's boat sail away.

In addition to talking about how Laenor would need to "die" for them to marry, Rhaenyra emphasizes her love for him, the fact that she doesn't want to be a tyrant, and notes, "The sea offers an escape."

Daemon, meanwhile, says of Laenor, "Set him free." He also adds, significantly, "We will know the truth of it, and our enemies won't." So much double meaning!