Let's Talk About These "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7 Interesting Moments

Related
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Mike Flanagan Just Broke The World Record For Having The Most Jump Scares Ever In The First Episode Of "The Midnight Club"
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
29 TV Shows To Stream On HBO Max Now That You're Done With "Industry"
The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, The Vow, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Grey's Anatomy" Started Season 19 With A New Group Of Interns, And One Of Them Has A Great Connection To A Beloved Character
Grey's Anatomy kicked off its new season with a group of new interns, plenty of perfect callbacks to the pilot, and a connection to an iconic character.
The "Monster High: The Movie" Cast Played Who's Who And Revealed Some Fun BTS Moments
BRB breaking out all my Monster High dolls to play with.
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In Episode 8, From Rogers The Musical To A Nod To J.A.R.V.I.S.
This She-Hulk episode further proves Tatiana Maslany just has chemistry with everyone.
I'm Dying Laughing At All These Bosses Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Complete And Total Oblivion
Let's be honest: they had it comin'.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Moments In TV And Film That Were A+ Examples Of Latine Representation
Representation is important, and seeing how far we've come is important to seeing how much more we can do.
33 Movie Scenes People Laughed At So Hard, They Think They May Be The Funniest Of All Time
You already know Bridesmaids is on here somewhere.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
I Want To Know If You'd Watch Musical Versions Of These Halloween Movies
I would like Bette Midler to put a spell on me live and onstage please.
What Is Your Favorite Moment Of Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Foreshadowing In A Movie?
Tell me the twist of the movie without telling me the twist of the movie.
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
10 Romance Books By Latine Authors You're Going To Love
Get ready to swoon over these incredible books!
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In A New “Scooby-Doo” Film, Following Years Of Filmmakers Trying To Put Her Sexuality On Screen
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
K-Pop Groups That Have Some Seriously Amazing Japanese Songs
Yep, K-Pop groups sing in Japanese, too!
35 "Hocus Pocus 2" Details And Brilliant Callbacks That Prove This Is A Pretty Awesome Sequel
I cannot believe we get to hear Sarah Sanderson flying and shouting, "Amok, amok, amok" in the year 2022.
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0