ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

GOP senator’s ad: ‘If you hate cops … next time you’re in trouble, call a crackhead’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qg9O_0iK2fOfH00

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released a new campaign ad over the weekend accusing “woke leaders” of blaming police for “surging” violent crime in his home state.

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,” Kennedy said at the end of the ad .

The senator explained he blames criminals for increasing crime, and has opposed defunding the police and policies that release incarcerated individuals early.

New Orleans has the highest murder rate per capita of any major U.S. city, according to data released last month, while its police department is severely understaffed.

Kennedy, who is seeking a second term as Louisiana’s junior senator, faces a crowded field of candidates in the state’s jungle primary system.

His top opponent, former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a moderate Democrat, has criticized Trump-endorsed Kennedy for refusing to certify the 2020 election and for opposing abortion rights. Mixon has won the endorsement of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Kennedy is favored to win the race. The senator also has $15.8 million on hand to Mixon’s $600,000, according to The Associated Press.

Kennedy released another ad last month announcing he would cut taxes, secure the border and “fight crime.”

“Down here we understand that good things come to those who work their butts off,” the senator said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 90

Thomas Robertson
4d ago

They should never sent cops to a Democrat, when a Democrat calls for the police tell them they are on their own. Democrats hate cops and the whole country knows it.

Reply(8)
27
Shaka Zulu
3d ago

the problem is US. look how how disrespect yall are to each other based on political views. we are all Americans people. nothing will ever change if we can't at least tolerate each other let alone respect our own countrymen. just saying

Reply(5)
12
kevsub38
4d ago

is the Southern Border secure? That's a form of National Insurrection when The Government is doing it.

Reply(5)
28
Related
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Navy#Democratic#The Associated Press
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

716K+
Followers
84K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy