GOP senator’s ad: ‘If you hate cops … next time you’re in trouble, call a crackhead’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released a new campaign ad over the weekend accusing “woke leaders” of blaming police for “surging” violent crime in his home state.

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,” Kennedy said at the end of the ad .

The senator explained he blames criminals for increasing crime, and has opposed defunding the police and policies that release incarcerated individuals early.

New Orleans has the highest murder rate per capita of any major U.S. city, according to data released last month, while its police department is severely understaffed.

Kennedy, who is seeking a second term as Louisiana’s junior senator, faces a crowded field of candidates in the state’s jungle primary system.

His top opponent, former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a moderate Democrat, has criticized Trump-endorsed Kennedy for refusing to certify the 2020 election and for opposing abortion rights. Mixon has won the endorsement of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Kennedy is favored to win the race. The senator also has $15.8 million on hand to Mixon’s $600,000, according to The Associated Press.

Kennedy released another ad last month announcing he would cut taxes, secure the border and “fight crime.”

“Down here we understand that good things come to those who work their butts off,” the senator said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.