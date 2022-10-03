Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
The Ultimate Rankings! Which Franchise Do Albany, NY Fans Love Most?
Albany, New York is a unique sports market; it's truly in the middle of it all. As a native of the Capital Region, sports fans in the area are within a car ride from teams in New York City (and East Rutherford, New Jersey), Buffalo, Boston and beyond. As such, local fans have sports allegiances that vary drastically. Some are New York City purists, others bleed into Massachusetts, and still more find their favorite teams outside the confines of the Northeast.
Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival
Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
John Mellencamp Hits the Road in 2023! Here’s the Albany Information!
2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. We are less than 3 months away from 2023 and we are already seeing shows scheduled for the new year. Not long ago we announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at MVP Arena in Albany on March 14, 2023. Earlier this week we announced another blue-collar rocker returning to Albany!
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Why Did This Popular Troy Coffee Shop Close after 38 Years?
There are two coffee shops of the same name in the Capital Region that have been around for decades. One is located on 3rd Street in Troy and the other is on Lark Street in Albany. They aren't just coffee shops, they are gathering places, eateries, and part of the community. One of them has closed forever.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Oktoberfest to bring Bavarian fun this Columbus Day Weekend
The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
albanymagic.com
WATCH: Bob Kovachick Gets Big Surprise During Emotional Farewell
Legendary Capital Region meteorologist Bob Kovachick said his goodbyes Monday afternoon after a decades long run at WNYT. Kovachick joined the channel back in 1988 and had been a fixture on Capital Region TV for many years prior. He announced his retirement earlier this year and Monday he was joined by family, co-workers and thousands of viewers as they honored him.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
If You Love Historical Homes, Albany is For You, and These Stats Prove It
The City of Albany is New York's oldest contiguous city, and as such, it has a number of incredible historical houses. Albany was officially chartered by the British government in 1686, but when New York was officially established as a colony, and later a state, it was named the capital of New York in 1797. Since that time, the city has of course grown exponentially, and the rest of the region followed suit. Despite all of the changes, the State Capital still proudly displays certain elements from its past.
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Hear Our Interviews With Union Hockey Coach Josh Hauge
This is the place to hear our Big Board Sports Interviews with Union Men's Hockey head Coach Josh Hauge every Thursday at 11:30 am. Below are our first two interviews with Coach Hauge who is in his first year as head coach. Enjoy!. New York Colleges That Made The Top...
Corinth man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket
A Corinth man has won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket in the July 26 drawing. The New York Lottery said Ronald Skinner claimed the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers.
