Gas leak suspected in explosion that injured Weslaco restaurant employee

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A possible gas explosion early Monday destroyed a local restaurant and hospitalized a woman.

The explosion, which officials suspect was caused by a gas leak, devastated El Rinkon Natural y Más at Railroad Street and Palm Street in Weslaco.

“The fire marshall’s office is taking over the investigation to make sure and find out what the potential of this explosion was,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez told ValleyCentral. “They’re going to be monitoring all utilities to see if any of those could have caused this. But it will probably take one or two days to find out what the cause was.”

Photo by: Gerardo Salinas – KVEO

According to a city of Weslaco spokesperson, a woman was hospitalized as a result of the explosion. The woman was reported to have been inside the building during the explosion and suffered burns, officials said.

“The restaurant was closed at the time,” Lopez said. “So, that one individual was the one that came and opened the restaurant.”

Neighbors dragged her out of the building, police told ValleyCentral.

On Instagram, a young woman posted: “My aunt and mom have poured their blood, sweat and tears into their business… and it’s all gone. Please keep our worker in your prayers.”

The post said the injured employee was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

The road, which was closed Monday as fire and police worked at the scene, was reopened to traffic later in the day.

